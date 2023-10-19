In Need Of A New Crime Drama? Look No Further Than Netflix’s Bodies

Netflix has released a gritty new British crime drama, Bodies, for fans to sink their teeth into this weekend.

However, the ambitious eight-part science-fiction series led by Line Of Duty’s Stephen Graham has one notable difference from other shows of its kind - it’s set over four time periods.

The premise is that four detectives uncover the same body in East London, but across four different periods in history. To digest all the twists and turns of the series, it’s definitely not a show to watch in the background.

It has debuted to rave reviews on the platform, receiving four-star ratings from many outlets, so here’s everything you need to know about the police drama, Bodies.

Bodies on Netflix

What is the plot of Netflix’s Bodies?

The synopsis teases the twists and turns of this gripping series that follows a conspiracy theory set across several decades.

It reads: “Based on the mind-bending graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies is a police procedural with a twist. When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London’s East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate.

“As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) – becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play?

“To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years.”

Who is the cast of Netflix’s Bodies?

A firm favourite in British crime dramas and as police officer in box office smash hits like Venom, Stephen Graham appears to be at the centre of this genre-colliding drama as Elias Mannix.

Top L-R 1890, Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead, 1941 Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman, Bottom L-R 2023 Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan & 2053 Shira Haas as DS Maplewood

The cast also features Amaka Okafor as Dectective sergeant Shahara Hasan, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Charles Whiteman in the 1940s and Kyle Soller as Dectective Alfred Hillinghead who crops up in the 1890s.

Story continues

Alongside this, Shira Haas stars as Iris Maplewood and Tom Mothersdale appears as Gabriel Defoe.

What has been said about Netflix’s Bodies?

In their four-star review, The Guardian said: “This thrilling cop drama leaves you wanting more and more.”

As the Radio Times echoed: “There are twists and turns that will keep you gripped, but the real test of the show is the capability of its leading cast (tick) and whether it gives us some heart to ground the, let’s face it, absolutely mad story (tick).”

Bodies is available to stream on Netflix now.

