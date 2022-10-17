I cried over the state of the Met Police, reveals Sir Mark Rowley

Gareth Davies
·8 min read
Sir Mark Rowley - James Manning/PA
Sir Mark Rowley - James Manning/PA

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has revealed he has cried over the state of his force.

Officers in Britain's biggest police force are getting away with breaking the law and committing misconduct, a damning review has found, and hundreds should be sacked.

A report on the Metropolitan Police's misconduct procedures also found the internal disciplinary system is racist and misogynist, and allegations of sexual misconduct or discrimination are less likely to result in a case to answer than other claims.

Author Baroness Louise Casey said: "We have heard repeatedly from colleagues that they feel and believe and actually have given us case examples of where people are getting away both with misconduct but also criminal behaviour."

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari why his officers were "getting away with this", Sir Mark Rowley said: "It's horrific, isn't it, Nick.

"And sort of reading some of the stories and talking to some officers - it's hard for not to bring a tear to your eye, what they've encountered and what's been badly dealt with. Frankly, we've been too weak."

Pressed on whether he did actually cry, the country's most senior officer admitted: "The combination over the last few weeks of seeing advanced drafts of the report and talking to officers in the organisation - I have shed a tear."

Sir Mark was also challenged that he could not promise there was not another Wayne Couzens lurking in the force.

He was the serving police officer who killed Sarah Everard during a Covid lockdown.

The Commissioner said: "I can't look you in the eye and say that we haven't got officers who are treating women appallingly. Absolutely not. The evidence says that we do and I'm going to sort it."

Report finds only 13 of 1,809 offenders sacked

Repeat misconduct offenders have also remained in post, with only 13 out of 1,809 officers and staff with more than one case against them since 2013 being sacked.

The report found 1,263 were involved in two or more cases, more than 500 were involved in three to five, and 41 were involved in six or more - the highest number being 19.

New Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he was appalled by the findings and apologised to officers and members of the public who had been let down.

He said the number of officers and staff being sacked each year, between around 30 and 50, was "massively under-engineered", and he estimated there are hundreds of officers in the Met who should be kicked out of the force.

"You have to come to the conclusion there must be hundreds of people that shouldn't be here, who should be thrown out," Sir Mark said.

"There must be hundreds who are behaving disgracefully, undermining our integrity and need ejecting."

Dame Louise said her findings have to be a "line in the sand" moment.

The Met is so unclear about what constitutes gross misconduct that repeated incidents of sexual misconduct towards colleagues would not result in an officer being sacked, she found.

Dame Louise said: "There are moments when I have looked at the cases with people I've listened to and I have wondered what exactly would constitute gross misconduct in order to get them out of the force."

She was brought in to look at misconduct procedures and the culture within the Metropolitan Police after the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer, and a series of scandals around disturbing messages shared by officers on WhatsApp.

Her interim report on misconduct procedures was published on Monday.

In a letter to Sir Mark, she said: "The misconduct system is not delivering in a way that you, I, your officers or the public would expect it to.

"Cases are taking too long to resolve, allegations are more likely to be dismissed than acted upon, the burden on those raising concerns is too heavy, and there is racial disparity across the system, with white officers dealt with less harshly than black or Asian officers."

The eight key issues

She outlined eight key issues in her letter:

  1. The Met takes too long to resolve misconduct cases, on average 400 days but nearly 20% take more than two years.

  2. Between 55% and 60% of misconduct allegations result in a finding of no case to answer, higher than the national average of 46%, and supervisors warn staff against taking misconduct action.

  3. Fewer cases involving discrimination (20%) and sexual misconduct (29%) end with a case to answer decision, compared to 33% of all cases. The report found this adds to a sense that discriminatory behaviour is not a breach of standards and a sense that "anything goes".

  4. Officers and staff who have faced repeated misconduct claims are not properly disciplined. Between 2013 and 2022, 20% were repeat offenders having been involved in two or more cases, but less than 1% had been sacked.

  5. Many misconduct cases are dealt with by overstretched local units without proper training.

  6. The force is unclear about what constitutes gross misconduct, with the bar set too high.

  7. There is racial discrimination in the conduct system, with black officers and staff 81% more likely than their white colleagues to have cases brought against them in 2021/22, while Asian officers were 55% more likely.

- A rule, regulation 13, that allows probationers to be kicked off the force is not being used properly or fairly. Only 8% of cases in 2021/22 resulted in dismissal, and black officers are 126% more likely to be subject to a regulation 13 case than white, with Asian officers 123% more likely.

In a letter in reply to Dame Louise, Sir Mark apologised for the force's failings.

He said: "The evidence is clear: the disproportionate way in which you have showed us black and Asian officers and staff have been treated shows patterns of unacceptable discrimination that clearly amount to systemic bias.

"The fact that allegations of racism or sexual misconduct and misogyny have less chance of being upheld is also completely unacceptable. Furthermore, it is clear that the Met's systems and processes don't support the right outcomes.

"You uncover painful experiences from those within our ranks who have suffered discrimination and hate from colleagues, only to have their hurt compounded by a weak response from the organisation. This cannot continue.

"I am sorry to those we have let down: both the public and our honest and dedicated officers. The public deserves a better Met, and so do our good people who strive every day to make a positive difference to Londoners."

A full report on the culture within the Met will be published in the new year.

As the interim report was published, the Home Office announced a review of the systems to sack police officers, whether forces are using powers to dismiss probationary officers, and whether regulations governing the disciplinary system should be changed.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "The public rightly expects the highest standards of behaviour from police officers and the vast majority meet this expectation. But recently too many high-profile incidents and reports, especially in London, have damaged trust - which is unfair on the public and lets down other serving officers.

"This cannot continue. Culture and standards in the police must improve. And where an officer has fallen seriously short of these expectations, demonstrable, public action must be taken."

Chief Constable Andy Marsh from professional standards body the College of Policing said: "Baroness Casey's review puts a shameful light on behaviour which has eroded the foundation of our model to police by consent.

"What has been found has no place in society, let alone in a police service where we should be dedicated to helping the vulnerable.

"The report makes for difficult reading but it is vital that we listen to what Baroness Casey has found, and I know the commissioner and the Met are committed to taking immediate action to resolve these issues."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the situation at the Met was worse than he had feared.

He said: "It's clear the Met's misconduct system is simply not fit for purpose.

"I now expect nothing less than every single recommendation of this review to be implemented in full, and quickly.

"All misconduct allegations must be acted upon, cases must be resolved much faster and the disproportionality in the way allegations are dealt with must be eliminated.

"The majority of those serving in the Met will be appalled by these latest findings and the decent officers who want to speak out - who have clearly been let down for far too long - must be properly supported."

Sadiq Khan takes swipe at Cressida Dick

London mayor Sadiq Khan has blamed former Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick for the failings identified in Baroness Casey's report.

Mr Khan expressed confidence that her successor, Sir Mark Rowley, would be the reforming commissioner the capital needed.

"Here's the difference, you don't have a commissioner in Sir Mark who is lethargic, defensive or arrogant. You have got a commissioner with a plan to address those issues and with a plan to win back trust and confidence," he told BBC Radio 4's The World At One.

"The Metropolitan Police Service leadership, that starts with the commissioner, didn't take the issues Sir Mark is now taking action on as seriously as they should have done."

He added: "What you will see over the next few days and weeks from the commissioner is what Londoners, police officers, police staff expect from our commissioner. It is really important that he has said he wants to be a reforming commissioner and that is what we need."

Latest Stories

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Edmonton Oilers fans upset about absurd concession prices at Rogers Place

    Edmonton Oilers fans are not happy with the steep prices at the concession stands at Rogers Place this season.

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Raptors almost landed Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon this summer

    Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was very close to joining the Toronto Raptors in the offseason, ultimately opting to take his talents to Beantown instead.

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.