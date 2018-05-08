I cried like a baby after retirement, says former jockey Fitzgerald

Mick Fitzgerald took part in a discussion in Camden on athlete welfare

Retirement affects athletes in different ways and for Mick Fitzgerald, the knowledge that he would never feel the elation of riding into a winners’ enclosure reduced him to tears.

It was March 2009 and he had just watched Barry Geraghty ride to victory in the Champion Hurdle on Punjabi, the one big race Fitzgerald never won and on the horse he would have ridden had a second broken neck not forced him to end his career as a jockey.

What followed surprised even him.

“I remember going up to the car and sitting in the car and I cried like a baby,” said Fitzgerald.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked. The reason I cried was that was the end.

“I knew in that moment I was never ever going to have the opportunity to walk into the winners’ enclosure at Cheltenham ever again.

“It was really tough to take. It made me feel very empty.”

Fitzgerald, now 48, enjoyed a thoroughly successful career, winning the Grand National on Rough Quest in 1996 and the Gold Cup in 1999 on See More Business, but failing to win that Champion Hurdle has always nagged at him, as it would have ‘completed the set’.

The notion that winning is never enough is something that defines great sporting champions – Roger Federer, Tiger Woods, Phil Taylor – they seek dominance, repeated victories and being undisputedly labelled the best.

Fitzgerald’s friend and fellow former jockey AP McCoy spoke of his relentless drive to win and a selfish mindset of putting his career before anything else in a recent interview with Orla Chennaoui on her podcast ‘When Orla Met’.

And Fitzgerald is honest when he recalls his own desire for personal glory as being a key motivator throughout his career.

He said: “When you walk into the winners’ enclosure and you know that everyone there is cheering for me, it’s all about me.

“It sounds bad but it’s the truth. It is the most amazing feeling, a genuine rush.

Story Continues

“Everybody has moments in their life they can remember as if they were a second ago, and those moments are like that, they never leave you.

“I can look at the picture of me winning the Gold Cup and feel like I’m there. It’s almost like being in a teleporter.”

Fitzgerald went to great lengths to experience that winning feeling.

In a career blighted by injuries, as well as his neck, the Irishman broke both ankles, collarbones, ribs, shoulder and more, suffering several concussions along the way.

After repeatedly pushing the boundaries of fitness during his time in the saddle, Fitzgerald is hoping that technological advances can improve safety for jockeys.

He said: “We’re our own worst enemy because we’re desperate to ride.

“If you’re not on the horse you’re not earning and the last thing you want is someone else riding your horse because it’s not good for you if they win.

“Where is the line between fit and unfit?

“If someone has a fall when they’ve had head trauma, the chances of them increasing damage to the brain are multiplied.

“So a device that could measure quickly and accurately how badly affected by a fall someone is would be great.

“I know it’s a long shot, but if there was a way of developing something like that, I suppose it could save lives.”

Fitzgerald took part in a panel discussion on athlete welfare at the 2018 Yahoo Sports Technology Awards on Thursday and explained how the medical advances and facilities at racecourses have improved for the better.

The data available to jockeys has improved their performances and using GPS in the training of racehorses he describes as another benefit of technology.

On a personal level, one innovation the Irishman would love is a means of bottling up that winning feeling, to uncork and indulge in at his leisure.

He said: “You know how if you open a bottle of fizzy water a little bit, there’s a little fizz, and if you do it again you get a little more.

“That little burst, that’s what winning is like.”

