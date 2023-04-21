Cricklewood fire: 70 firefighters tackling huge blaze at flats above shop

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Cricklewood Broadway, north London (London Fire Brigade)

Roughly 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze that has broken out in north London in a four-storey building containing a shop and flats above.

Ten fire engines rushed to the scene in Cricklweood Broadway in Cricklewood at about 10.10am.

More than half of the third floor of the four-storey building is alight.

Massive fire in Cricklewood pic.twitter.com/wfRoN2mijc — Eloïse Atkins (@elo_eax) April 21, 2023

Fire engines from West Hampstead, Kentish Town, Finchley and surrounding fire stations are at the scene, and were still fighting the blaze at around 11.10am.

A photo from the scene showed the street filled with smoke, as firefighters shot jets of water at the building.

London Fire Brigade is urging people to avoid the area.

The brigade says the cause of the fire is not yet known.

More to follow.