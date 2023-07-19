Cricket's MCG lined up to host British Lions Test

The British and Irish Lions run out at Suncorp Stadium back in 2013 and the venue is now confirmed for 2025 - Getty Images/David Rogers

The British and Irish Lions could play in front of a record crowd of over 100,000 during their tour of Australia in 2025, with a nine-match fixture list expected to include a Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A nine-match fixture list is expected to be confirmed on Wednesday, which will see the Lions play three Test matches, in Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, the MCG in Melbourne before a finale in Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The MCG holds a capacity of 100,024 and will ensure that far more Lions fans will be able to secure tickets for the second Test, when the series will be still alive.

It is not the first time the Lions have played at the world famous cricket venue. The 1888 Lions pioneers played an Australia Rules match against Carlton during their 19-game tour in front of a crowd of 25,000.

The Lions returned to the venue in 1899 and in 1930 when they twice defeated Victoria but this will be the first time the tourists have played there with its current capacity.

The tour is expected to start with the traditional game against Western Force in Perth on June 28, 2025, and follow a familiar path, with fixtures against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on July 2, followed by the Waratahs at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on July 5.

The tour is then expected to arrive at Australia’s capital, Canberra for a game against the Brumbies on July 9 before a match against what has been called an ‘Invitational Australian and New Zealand Union’ side at the Adelaide Oval.

The Lions will also play against the Melbourne Rebels at the Marvel Stadium three days following the first Test in Brisbane on July 19, before finishing with Test matches on July 26 in Melbourne and August 2 at the 80,000-capacity in Sydney.

It is understood that Premiership Rugby are also expected to confirm that they have agreed to move their final in 2025 to allow the Lions to have two-week preparation time, as revealed by Telegraph Sport in May as part of a historic deal with the Lions.

The landmark agreement will bring to an end decades of pre-tour antagonism and conflict over player release, funding and fixture clashes and will allow the Lions to organise a pre-tour match which could be in Dublin or on a staging post to Australia.

The URC, which is part-owned by the Irish, Scottish and Welsh unions, are also expected to move their final, as they did before the 2021 tour of South Africa

A commercial deal to share a portion of revenues generated by the tour with the clubs – and players (on top of a tour fee) – for the first time has also been agreed

The Lions have also agreed to engage with Premiership clubs during the 2024-25 season by staging events with current and former Lions players and help to market their final by promoting players and clubs.