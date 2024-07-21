Cricketer Keogh set to face Lawes in charity match

Rob Keogh made his debut for Northamptonshire in 2010 and has played more than 250 games for the county [Getty Images]

Cricketer Rob Keogh said he expects a tough game from a Courtney Lawes XI in his testimonial.

The Northamptonshire all-rounder will take on the ex-England rugby union forward's team in a T20 match at the County Ground later.

The Lawes XI will feature Northampton Saints players and personnel, including internationals Rory Hutchinson and Tom Pearson and director of rugby Phil Dowson.

Keogh said despite the opposition's lack of cricketing experience he expects "the rugby players to back themselves".

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady will be taking part in the game [PA Media]

The 32-year-old, who has scored more than 6,000 first-class runs for Northants, said his testimonial year had been "very special".

Speaking to BBC Radio Northampton, he said this was the "most exciting event, a chance to give back to everyone in the town".

Keogh's side will feature current and ex-Northants players, including former captain Alex Wakely and legendary former England fast bowler Devon Malcolm.

Also playing on the cricketer's team is Northampton Town manager Jon Brady, who is originally from Australia, which Keogh said meant "he'll have a bit about him as well".

Courtney Lawes has left the Saints and will play in France next season [PA Media]

The Premiership trophy, won by Saints earlier this year, will also be on display at the ground.

"I'm very grateful to Courtney and Saints guys," Keogh said.

The match will raise money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation as part of a series of events for both Keogh and Lawes's testimonial years.

The charity was founded by ex-England captain Andrew Strauss after the death of his wife aged 46 to cancer.

