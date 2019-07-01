Are India showing World Cup weaknesses?

When the world’s best-ranked team concedes 337 runs in the first innings of a match, something has gone wrong.

India went into Sunday’s match with England at Edgbaston in fine form; unbeaten, having already knocked off Australia, and showing just why they were top of the International Cricket Council’s world ODI rankings.

But a first-innings collapse at the hands of one of the most potent attacks in world cricket has raised a number of questions as a seemingly indomitable India were felled.

So what kind of shape are the tournament favourites in and what did this defeat tell us about how they can be beaten?

Spin bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been two of captain Virat Kohli’s most trusted allies with the ball.

Following on from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami’s opening spells, the spinners have always been able to keep the pressure on opposing batsmen.

But when called upon to tighten the screw, they were the perfect fodder for the already-whetted appetites of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

Chahal was introduced into the attack after just four overs of the England defeat while Kuldeep came in for the 14th over.

But the timing of their bowling from both ends coincided with a lucky escape for Roy which culminated in a perfect storm.

In the end, they were obliterated as the England openers put on 160 runs in 20.1 overs.

India will need to remain calm and not panic - particularly if batsmen take the game to them again.

Both spinners have created devilish traps for batsmen before and will do again. Indeed, they will play vital roles if India lift the trophy in July.





Jasprit Bumrah

The No. 1 ranked bowler in ODI cricket playing for the best-ranked team? It’s no coincidence.

Bumrah’s unorthodox action has made for the end of many a batsman but he has the fatal combination of pace and nous.

Equally as dangerous at the start as he is the end of an innings, he was arguably the only India player to keep up his part of the bargain in the England defeat.

With 1-44 off his ten overs, Bumrah almost single-handedly held up an end at the death while Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler took any Shami to task.

And with 10 wickets from his six matches, he is undoubtedly India’s go-to man with the ball.

Virat Kohli short ball

India’s talisman and captain Kohli is almost a law unto himself.

In recent years, he has been the lynchpin as his side have chased down target after target.

But perhaps indicative of things to come, or perhaps an overreaction, but the batsman has seem fallible of late.

He has failed to record a century this tournament - but he has passed the 50 mark on five occasions.

Ordinarily a safe bet to make that conversion, Kohli has not seemed himself of late - getting out to cut shots on multiple occasions.

It happened again on Sunday when Liam Plunkett was steered to substitute fielder Vince, just as Kohli started to make the hosts nervous.

But if this is a not-quite-right Kohli, then watch out world. If he can resist the urge to play the cut as frequently, perhaps those triple-figures will re-appear.

And if he does that at this vital stage, surely world glory is on the cards?

MS Dhoni

The legendary Indian just keeps on giving - after all, this is his fourth (and final?) World Cup.

But Mahendra Singh played one of the most curious innings of his career when he came to the crease against England.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper arrived with an unlikely - but not impossible - 112 required from 11 overs.

But, both restricted by fine English bowling and perhaps confined to his own game, he did not appear in a rush.

Indeed, in the death overs, with ‘all or nothing’ time rapidly approaching, Dhoni seemed content to take the individual runs instead of go out heaving in search of much-needed boundaries.

It was a peculiar innings for sure, but Dhoni’s general groundwork has helped India develop a reputation for chases - perhaps he can be forgiven this mishap.

With 347 ODI caps, though, Dhoni will undoubtedly be pivotal to India’s push to be crowned champions.

Shikhar Dhawan

India’s opening pair was supposed to be Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Indeed, Dhawan has decimated reigning champions Australia twice in three appearances against them.

But in his latest demolition job against the Aussies, Dhawan fractured his thumb, ruling him out of the remainder of the tournament. He picked up the knock facing a short ball, but still contrived to hit 117 off 109.

It proved a match-winning innings but he has been missed at the top of the order, with KL Rahul being bumped up and only making one 50+ score since.

Rahul’is effort against England saw him dismissed caught and bowled for a duck.

And Dhawan was replaced in the squad by the chaotic Rishabh Pant, who scored 32 against England but was dismissed by Plunkett as he looked to make the hosts panic.

India will need to find a solution to the hole left by Dhawan, which in turn could help Kohli produce his best and help the team accelerate as necessary when required.

