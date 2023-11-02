Cricket World Cup 2023: Mitchell Marsh to return to Australia for personal reason

Marsh has scored 225 runs at an average of 37.50 so far in India

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: England v Australia Venue: Ahmedabad Date: Saturday, 4 November Time: 08:30 GMT

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has flown home from the World Cup in India for personal reasons and will miss Saturday's match against England.

No further details or timeframe for Marsh's return have been given.

It comes a day after Australia batter Glenn Maxwell was ruled out of the match with a concussion, having fallen off the back of a golf buggy on Monday.

Marsh, 32, has played in all six of Australia's matches so far, scoring 225 runs and taking two wickets.

He scored a fine 121 against Pakistan as opener earlier in the competition but had dropped down to number three following the return of Travis Head.

The injuries to Marsh and Maxwell mean Australia are picking from just 13 players for the meeting with England in Ahmedabad.

The most likely result is both Marcus Stoinis and fellow all-rounder Cameron Green being recalled. Bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott and wicketkeeper Alex Carey are the alternatives.

England are effectively out of contention for the semi-finals after five defeats in six games but a resurgent Australia, who lost their opening two matches, are third in the table after four straight wins.

Both sides have three games remaining and the top four will qualify for the semi-finals.

England will be mathematically out if they lose but their fate could be sealed earlier if other results go against them.