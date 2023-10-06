Cricket World Cup 2023: Dates, schedule, fixtures and latest odds for the ODI tournament

10 captains, one goal: All eyes are on the prize ahead of this year's Cricket World Cup

The 2023 Cricket World Cup in India is underway and England’s defence of their crown got off to the worst possible start as they suffered a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of New Zealand.

Organisers scheduled a repeat of the 2019 final to kick off this year’s tournament, but rather than a nail-biter to match the tension of that Lord’s classic they had to settle for a thoroughly one-sided affair.

England needed a super over and a boundary countback to get their hands on the trophy last time around, but two majestic hundreds from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra meant the Black Caps romped home in the re-run with almost 14 overs to spare.

Conway finished 152 not out while his Wellington team-mate Ravindra reeled off an unbeaten 123 – more than double his previous ODI best.

The absence of Ben Stokes with a hip injury robbed the reigning champions of some middle-order firepower but their score of 282 for nine was nowhere near enough to constrain an outstanding Kiwi chase.

When does the World Cup start?

The tournament began on Thursday, October 5, with England’s humbling by New Zealand in Ahmedabad. See the full schedule below.

Who is hosting the World Cup?

India are hosting the tournament despite a tit-for-tat dispute with Pakistan about tournament boycotts. India had threatened to boycott the Pakistan-hosted Asia Cup in September. In retaliation, Pakistan threated to boycott the India-hosted World Cup. That dispute was resolved by sharing the Asia Cup hosting rights between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India’s games were all played in Sri Lanka.

At the World Cup, however, Pakistan will be playing in India. The round-robin match between the two sides will be held in Ahmedabad on Octover 15. Click on this link or scroll down for a full list of fixtures.

How can I watch the World Cup on TV?

In the UK the 2023 World Cup will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket.

There will be a daily highlights package shown at 7pm on Channel 5, which is free to air. That same highlights programme will also be available to watch back on Channel 5’s on-demand platform, My5.

Who is taking part?

Only 10 teams are playing at the tournament. They are: India, who qualified automatically as the hosts, New Zealand, England, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and South Africa, all of whom qualified based on their results in ODI cricket since the 2019 World Cup, and Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, who earned their place via a qualifying tournament this year.

Among the teams who failed to qualify are previous World Cup winners West Indies, plus Ireland and Zimbabwe.

What is the format for the World Cup?

The 2023 edition follows the schedule used at the 2019 edition: a round-robin stage, followed by semi-finals and a final. In the round-robin all 10 teams will play each other once. A victory will be worth two points and a tie or no result will be worth one point. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, with the top-ranked team against the fourth-ranked team, and the second- and third-placed teams against each other.

The boundary countback rule, on the basis of which England won the 2019 World Cup final, has been dropped. From now on, if teams are tied in a knockout game and still tied after a super over, they will continue to play super overs until a winner is found.

England won the 2019 World Cup on boundary countback, after a super over failed to split them from New Zealand - PAUL ELLIS/GETTY

Full fixtures and schedule

This World Cup was originally slated for the spring of 2023, but the coronavirus pandemic messed up calendars, prompting the ICC to push it back by six months. England’s fixtures are in bold.

Thursday, Oct 5

New Zealand (283-1) beat England (282-9) by nine wickets

Friday, Oct 6

Pakistan v Netherlands – Hyderabad (09:30 UK time)

Saturday, Oct 7

Bangladesh v Afghanistan – Dharamsala (06:00 UK time)

South Africa v Sri Lanka – Delhi (09:30 UK time)

Sunday, Oct 8

India vs Australia – Chennai (09:30 UK time)

Monday, October 9

New Zealand v Netherlands – Hyderabad (09:30 UK time)

Tuesday, Oct 10

England v Bangladesh – Dharamsala (06:00 UK time)

Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Hyderabad (09:30 UK time)

Wednesday, Oct 11

India v Afghanistan – Delhi (09:30 UK time)

Thursday, Oct 12

Australia v South Africa – Lucknow (09:30 UK time)

Friday, Oct 13

New Zealand v Bangladesh – Chennai (09:30 UK time)

Saturday, Oct 14

India v Pakistan – Ahmedabad (09:30 UK time)

Sunday, October 15

England v Afghanistan – Delhi (09:30 UK time)

Monday, Oct 16

Australia v Sri Lanka – Lucknow (09:30 UK time)

Tuesday, Oct 17

South Africa v Netherlands – Dharamsala (09:30 UK time)

Wednesday, Oct 18

New Zealand v Afghanistan – Chennai (09:30 UK time)

Thursday, Oct 19

India v Bangladesh – Pune (09:30 UK time)

Friday, Oct 20

Australia v Pakistan – Bengaluru (09:30 UK time)

Saturday, Oct 21

England v South Africa – Mumbai (09:30 UK time)

Netherlands v Sri Lanka – Lucknow (06:00 UK time)

Sunday, Oct 22

India v New Zealand – Dharamsala (09:30 UK time)

Monday, Oct 23

Pakistan v Afghanistan – Chennai (09:30 UK time)

Tuesday, Oct 24

South Africa v Bangladesh – Mumbai (09:30 UK time)

Wednesday, Oct 25

Australia v Netherlands – Delhi (09:30 UK time)

Thursday, Oct 26

England v Sri Lanka – Bengaluru (09:30 UK time)

Friday, Oct 27

Pakistan v South Africa – Chennai (09:30 UK time)

Saturday, Oct 28

Netherlands v Bangladesh – Kolkata (09:30 UK time)

Australia v New Zealand – Dharamsala (06:00 UK time)

Sunday, Oct 29

India v England – Lucknow (08:30 UK time)

Monday, Oct 30

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka – Pune (08:30 UK time)

Tuesday, Oct 31

Pakistan v Bangladesh – Kolkata (08:30 UK time)

Wednesday, November 1

New Zealand v South Africa – Pune (08:30 UK time)

Thursday, Nov 2

India v Sri Lanka – Mumbai (08:30 UK time)

Friday, Nov 3

Netherlands v Afghanistan – Lucknow (08:30 UK time)

Saturday, Nov 4

England v Australia – Ahmedebad (08:30 UK time)

New Zealand v Pakistan – Bengaluru (05:00 UK time)

Sunday, Nov 5

India v South Africa – Kolkata (08:30 UK time)

Monday, Nov 6

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka – Delhi (08:30 UK time)

Tuesday, Nov 7

Australia v Afghanistan – Mumbai (08:30 UK time)

Wednesday, Nov 8

England v Netherlands – Pune (08:30 UK time)

Thursday, Nov 9

New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Bengaluru (08:30 UK time)

Friday, Nov 10

South Africa v Afghanistan – Ahmedabad (08:30 UK time)

Saturday, Nov 11

England v Pakistan – Kolkata (08:30 UK time)

Australia v Bangladesh – Pune (05:00 UK time)

Sunday, Nov 12

India v Netherlands – Bengaluru (08:30 UK time)

Wednesday, Nov 15

Semi-final 1, (First plays fourth) – Mumbai (08:30 UK time)

Thursday, Nov 16

Semi-final 2, (Second plays third) – Kolkata (08:30 UK time)

Sunday, Nov 19

Final – Ahmedabad (08:30 UK time)

What are the venues?

Ahmedabad

No cricket ground has been designed as a temple like the Narendra Modi stadium, which is dedicated to none other than Narendra Modi, the controversial Indian prime minister who grew up in Ahmedabad. It tells us everything we need to know about its political uses that Modi entertained Donald Trump here when he was the US president. It was, in effect, a BJP rally. And nothing less than the largest cricket ground in the world - the largest sports stadium indeed - would do: its capacity is 132,000, which is one-third as much again as the Melbourne Cricket Ground or Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

If India reach the final, curiously enough at Ahmedabad, we can be sure that it will be conducive to spinners: the ICC’s groundsmen are officially in charge of all grounds but even they will be subject to political realities. It has been known to turn in this stadium before as Joe Root has taken five Test wickets for eight runs in one innings. For the opening game it is more likely to be slow and low, a bit like the Lord’s cup final pitch of 2019, which increases New Zealand’s chances. Useful knowledge in any event before England’s game against Australia.

Dharamsala

If the worst comes to the worst in Ahmedabad and England lose to New Zealand, the best form of rehab is heading to the hills and playing Bangladesh on a fresh autumnal pitch in Dharamsala at an altitude of almost 5,000 feet. Bangladesh have finally produced a couple of international standard seamers but England will have them covered with any four they choose; while Bangladesh still lack the six-hitters that the other main countries have.

Why one of India’s smaller towns, let alone cities, was promoted into an international venue in 2017 is a matter of Indian board politics: the state of Himachal Pradesh and its administrators were given some reward. But there can be no doubting the quality of Dharamsala’s setting and scenery. The Dalai Lama made it his home after exile from Tibet so he could still see the Himalayas, and the clarity of its air is a contrast to all the cities of the plain.

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium - AFP/Manjunath Kiran

Delhi

All roads leading to the Feroze Shah Kotla: this used to be a favourite phrase of Indian journalists back in the day when it was one of India’s five main Test grounds. From the outset, in the 1930s, Delhi was a Test centre alongside Bombay, Calcutta and Madras as they were known, but Delhi is no longer one of the finest grounds. It has added new stands but the ground is unco-ordinated, even ramshackle, and mired in local politics. Delhi Capitals, the IPL franchise, play there but their record - they have never won the title - confirms the fact that the Kotla is no longer worthy of the country’s capital.

England’s game against Afghanistan is not going to attract one of the larger crowds so it can be safely assigned to Delhi; and the excellent hotels of the city will be a welcome break for England’s players and supporters after the more basic up-country accommodation in Dharamsala.

Mumbai

England’s cricketers have felt more at home here than any other venue in India, especially if they are staying at the luxurious Taj Mahal or a modern hotel along the seafront close to the Wankhede stadium. Bombay was the first place in India where Englishmen played cricket against Indians. More relevantly, here they staged their highest ever run-chase in T20 internationals, starring Joe Root, and it so happened to be against their opponents in this World Cup, South Africa.

As there is a pressure on space everywhere in Mumbai, the boundaries are relatively short, and that will suit not only England’s six-hitters but South Africa too as they are a dangerous team on the rise. Take Heinrich Klaasen, a hugely muscled weightlifter of a batsman. He had the highest strike-rate against spin of any batsman in the last IPL, because he can go further back in the crease than anyone and still has the strength to pummel boundaries; and he has just hit Australia for 174 off 83 balls so that South Africa, from 2-0 down, won their recent ODI series 3-2. Not a walk-over, this game.

Bangalore

Short boundaries, around 65 metres in radius, have made the Chinnaswamy stadium into arguably the world capital of fast scoring. In the 2011 World Cup Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien hit a 50-ball century to beat England in arguably the greatest of cricket’s giant-slayings. Before then, in 2008, Brendon McCullum had launched the IPL with 158 - in a 20-over innings! - which set the tournament up for life. As for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli has the crowds swooning, even if their opponents knock them off in the run-chase and the Challengers have never won the title.

An urbane and cosmopolitan city, India’s home of hi-tech, Bangalore has always attracted England followers as its climate and southerly latitude are blessed by a bit of altitude. The opposition are Sri Lanka who hit plenty of fours but not so many sixes as England. If England do not win this qualifier, things will be going badly wrong.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore - Getty Images/Tom Shaw

Lucknow

This will be England’s biggest game of the qualifying stage in every sense, and potentially a foretaste of the final. Lucknow ceased to exist as a cricket venue once the old Test ground at the university had been submerged by a river, but a new stadium has since been constructed, not out of town as in Nagpur, but on the city’s outskirts. Neighbouring Kanpur boomed as a cricket venue when Lucknow was in abeyance, now Lucknow has taken the lead as a Test venue and the base of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants for which Mark Wood plays.

The stadium, being new, has a cordon sanitaire around it, so crowds can be controlled - and will there be a crowd for this game! The police and army like to be as closely involved with the cricketers as possible in the hope of being captured on one of the many TV channels which cover cricket. Until now, however, the pitches have been uneven, as new pitches always are. A terrific performance if England can win this one.

Pune

The old down-town Gymkhana club ground saw the fourth highest first-class innings, 443* by BB Nimbalkar, and England’s introduction in 1981-2 to a T20 opening batsman ahead of his time, Kris Srikkanth. But as a private member’s club its capacity was too small for the IPL era and a new ground was constructed on the outskirts of rapidly expanding Pune, near the main road which dives down the Ghats to Mumbai, with a capacity of 42,000: a medium-sized stadium in Indian terms, and quite sufficient for England v Netherlands.

England were the guests when the new stadium hosted its first international in 2012 and soon discovered that it was one of the best batting squares. The nearest Sam Curran has come to an international century was when he scored an unbeaten 95 off 83 balls against India at Pune in 2021.

Kolkata

England’s final qualifier here, against Pakistan, might not only be a highly charged occasion but a valuable dress rehearsal because Eden Gardens is one of the semi-final venues. Pitches have normally been slow and low, although they can be pacier for IPL games, but the unique feature of the ground is the noise, which is packed between stands on all sides. Before the Ahmedabad stadium, Eden Gardens probably held the record for the largest crowd at a cricket match (some tickets used to be sold on the black market so official figures are not reliable), possibly reaching 100,000.

England do not want to be punished for a slow over-rate - penalties not yet finalised - but that is the risk at such a venue. Jos Buttler, as a wicketkeeping captain, is often sixty-plus yards away from his bowler and cannot communicate verbally before every ball, which throws a lot of responsibility on Moeen Ali as the likeliest go-between. The first World Cup final outside Lord’s was staged here in 1987, when England lost narrowly to Australia.

What are the latest odds?

India 15/8

Australia 4/1

England 21/4

New Zealand 13/2

South Africa 17/2

Pakistan 9/1

Sri Lanka 60/1

Bangladesh 125/1

Afghanistan 150/1

Netherlands 750/1

England’s squad for the 2023 World Cup

Jos Buttler (Lancashire – captain)

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Northamptonshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Travelling reserve

Jofra Archer (Sussex)