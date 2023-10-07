Cricket World Cup 2023: Aiden Markram hits tournaments fastest century in record South Africa total

South Africa's Aiden Markram has hit seven ODI centuries

ICC Men's World Cup, Delhi: South Africa 428-5 (50 overs): Van der Dussen 108, Markram 106, De Kock 100 Sri Lanka: Yet to bat Scorecard. Table

Aiden Markram hit the fastest World Cup hundred as South Africa made 428-5 - the highest score in the tournament's history - against Sri Lanka in Delhi.

Markram made his ton off 49 balls, one quicker than Ireland's Kevin O'Brien against England in Bangalore in 2011.

He finally fell for 106 from 54, after Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen had also hit centuries.

David Miller then took the score beyond the previous record of Australia's 417-6 against Afghanistan in 2015.

Sri Lanka, who are coached by former England coach Chris Silverwood, crumbled amid the carnage on the flattest of pitches.

They leaked 21 wides and had to bowl the final two overs with one fewer fielder outside the ring because of a slow over-rate.

Matheesha Pathirana conceded 26 runs from the 43rd over, with the seamer's 10 overs costing 95 for one wicket.

It was also the first time in a Men's World Cup three batters have scored centuries in the same innings.

