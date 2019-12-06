Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe suspended as crisis deepens ahead of England series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe has been provisionally suspended after allegations of misconduct.

An investigation into the actions of Moroe, who has been suspended with pay, will begin soon, including an independent forensic audit.

The news comes after a torrid week for cricket in the country that has seen calls for Moroe and the CSA board to step down amid a crisis triggered by the revocation of the accreditation of five journalists for the Mzansi Super League (MSL) T20 competition last weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Moroe’s suspension follows the announcement that Standard Bank, the title sponsor of the men’s cricket team, would not be renewing their contract when it expires in April.

A Cricket South Africa statement read: “The decision to place Mr Thabang Moroe on precautionary suspension follows from the reports received by the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the board related to possible failure of controls in the organisation.

“During the course of Mr Thabang Moroe’s precautionary suspension, a forensic audit of critical aspects of the business and the conduct of management related to such aspects shall be conducted by an independent forensic team.

“In this regard, we urge all our stakeholders including sponsors, members of staff, players, volunteers and cricket fans to allow this process to unfold and we will provide updates on this matter.”

The revocation of the journalists’ accreditation has been widely criticised.

Moroe told a radio station on Monday morning that the board were unhappy with the reporters’ coverage of CSA.

Story continues

This included questions about the failure to publicly name a selection panel for the upcoming visit of England, the mounting expenses of the MSL and the delay in appointing a director of cricket after a reshuffle of the hierarchy in South African cricket.

Read more

Farewell, Bob: Cricket loses a man who embodied its heart and soul

Former captain Graeme Smith had been rumoured for the role, but is believed to have withdrawn himself from consideration.

The England series begins in less than three weeks, with the first Test beginning at Centurion on Boxing Day.

South Africa remain without a director of cricket and are yet to name a selection panel for the series, while a full coaching staff is yet to be confirmed.