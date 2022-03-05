Cricket players and fans pay tribute to Shane Warne – in pictures

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pa Sport Staff
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shane Warne
    Shane Warne
    Australian former international cricketer
Fans across the world have paid their respects to Shane Warne (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) (AP)
Fans across the world have paid their respects to Shane Warne (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) (AP)

Tributes have poured in from across the world after Australia great Shane Warne died aged 52 on Friday.

Warne took 708 Test wickets, the second-highest ever, in 145 matches across an illustrious 15-year international career.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the world has reacted in pictures.

A can of baked beans is left at the gates at the Sydney Cricket Ground as tribute to Warne, who was renowned for eating the food while on tour (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (AP)
A can of baked beans is left at the gates at the Sydney Cricket Ground as tribute to Warne, who was renowned for eating the food while on tour (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (AP)
Derek Ford from Sydney, and his dog Rex, pay their respects at the gates of Lord&#x002019;s Cricket Ground (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
Derek Ford from Sydney, and his dog Rex, pay their respects at the gates of Lord’s Cricket Ground (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
Fans pay their respects at Warne&#x002019;s statue (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) (AP)
Fans pay their respects at Warne’s statue (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) (AP)
Australia held a minutes silence for Warne and Rod Marsh ahead of their World Cup clash with England (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP) (AP)
Australia held a minutes silence for Warne and Rod Marsh ahead of their World Cup clash with England (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP) (AP)
Pakistan and Australia observed a minutes silence ahead of the second day of their Test (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) (AP)
Pakistan and Australia observed a minutes silence ahead of the second day of their Test (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) (AP)
The fans in Pakistan paid tribute to Warne (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) (AP)
The fans in Pakistan paid tribute to Warne (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) (AP)
Pakistan fans held up placards in tribute to Warne (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) (AP)
Pakistan fans held up placards in tribute to Warne (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) (AP)
A tribute note hails Warne as &#x00201c;one of the all-time greats&#x00201d; (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) (AP)
A tribute note hails Warne as “one of the all-time greats” (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) (AP)
Fans pay their respects in Melbourne (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) (AP)
Fans pay their respects in Melbourne (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) (AP)
A tribute on the big screens at the MCG (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) (AP)
A tribute on the big screens at the MCG (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) (AP)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!