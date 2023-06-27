Cricket must take its medicine and change – but ECB are in danger of missing the point

A 'no entry' sign

There are 44 recommendations in the ICEC report and so far the England & Wales Cricket Board has only acted on one of them: an apology.

Sometimes sorry is the easiest word, especially when it is said by a governing body run by a new chief executive and chairman who can distance themselves from the ECB’s mistakes of the past.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

No, the harder task comes next which is working through the remaining 43 points (plus sub-recommendations). As Richard Gould, the ECB chief executive acknowledged, many of its findings do not shock those closely involved in cricket.

The lack of representation of black and Asian players at professional level was identified long ago and some progress has been made, though that will not be felt for some years at the highest level.

Where the report breaks new ground is its criticism of the sport’s elitism, a problem caused by the lack of cricket played in state schools, the dominance of the private sector and the game’s failure to address socio-economic barriers.

It seems this message has still not been heard. Richard Thompson, the ECB chairman, has apologised unreservedly “that for too long women and Black people were neglected” by cricket but makes no mention of the third element of the report: working class communities left behind.

The report reveals that 58 per cent of professional cricketers are privately educated, vastly out of proportion to the seven per cent of the general population who attend fee paying schools. ECB staff is 20 percent privately educated. “Private school and ‘old boys’ networks’ and cliques permeate the game to the exclusion of many,” it says.

Cricket has been riven by class divides since Victorian times, the gentleman and professional status was ingrained until the abolition of amateur status in the 1960s. The game is expensive to play, it requires equipment, a pitch and extensive coaching to master its complex skills.

Counties have professionalised talent pathway programmes but the unintended consequence is they rely heavily on public schools to do the heavy lifting. Those schools compete for the best talent. It is a complicated picture. Just because an England player went to a private school does not mean they are from a privileged background.

But state schools have neither the money nor the facilities to properly provide cricket on the curriculum and the ECB needs government help to solve this issue which means intense lobbying that Gould recognises needs to be vastly increased.

‘The bigger problem in cricket is around class’

Ebony Rainford-Brent, the first black woman to play for England and now a commentator, set up the ACE programme with the backing of Gould when he worked for Surrey to re-engage the black community with cricket.

She acknowledged earlier this year that addressing elitism would solve many of the issues. “I think the bigger problem in cricket is really around class,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong, racism exists in society, there are a lot of layers there, but when you look at the provision in low socioeconomic areas, that is the void I want us to fill. And I think if we did that we would solve the race problem and we would solve the gender problem.

Story continues

Ebony Rainford-Brent founded the ACE programme in 2020 with the aim of increasing the number of black players in the sport - Getty Images/Phillip Brown

“I think if we get into those areas diversity would automatically flow. And so for me, that’s the No 1 thing I want us to crack.” Among the 44 recommendations are six aimed at schools and talent pathways, the first time cricket has seriously been tasked with tackling socio-economic problems.

It recommends a state school action plan within 12 months and making sure that county pathways are free, something which it estimates will cost between £4 million - £5 million. At the moment cricket just has to swallow its medicine and promise to do better. The Yorkshire scandal was hugely damaging for cricket but it descended into a brutal courtroom drama between individuals rather than a wider examination of cricket.

This report limits its use of disturbing testimony but instead methodically brings together years of evidence in one place which makes it harder to file away and ignore in a locked cabinet at Lord’s.

Gould, who has been in post since January, and Thompson, who was appointed in September last year, face mammoth challenges to meet the standards set by the report which is a direct challenge to how the cricketing establishment has run the sport for decades. It will be a painful road to travel.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.