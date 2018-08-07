Cricket: India rule out Bumrah as visitors seek to level series at Lord's

India have ruled out Jasprit Bumrah’s return from injury in the second Specsavers Test at Lord’s.

Bumrah, who suffered a broken left thumb in a Twenty20 international against Ireland at the end of June, remained with the squad for the ongoing five-match series, with a view to being fit if needed in time to face England this week.

That, however, will not happen after bowling coach Bharat Arun explained the seamer is not quite ready yet.

“He’s bowling fit right now, but it’s too early to put him into a game-like situation,” he said.

READ MORE: Cricket – England seal thrilling 31-run win over India at Edgbaston

READ MORE: Cricket – Yorkshire furious with Rashid’s controversial test call up

READ MORE: Cricket – Ed Smith defends Rashid test selection

“The plaster on his hand needs to come off first. He’s out of contention for the second Test.”

India, meanwhile, must decide whether to field a second spinner here – on what is expected to be a dry pitch, belying its green appearance two days out – and Arun acknowledged the possibility, which would put wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the frame ahead of his fellow left-armer Ravi Jadeja to partner Ravi Ashwin.

“It’s a good choice, a tough one too,” said Arun.

“We’ll take a call tomorrow, take a look at the wicket, but our bowlers have done extremely well in the last game.

“So we really need to look at any change in strategy, depending on the wicket.”

Virat Kohli’s team must battle back after their 31-run defeat in the engrossing first Test at Edgbaston.

Arun said: “There is still room for improvement, but the bowlers did a good job.

India’s Virat Kohli during the nets session at Lordâs, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 7, 2018. See PA story CRICKET India. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

“There was huge improvement from the first innings to the second, and that was extremely welcome.

“The batsmen on both sides found it difficult.

“If you look at the scores, it’s only Virat Kohli and Joe Root who have been able to contend with the moving ball.

Story Continues

“The conditions were trying. The challenge is there for us to adapt even better and we have our plans in place.”

They do not apparently include the insurance of choosing an extra batsman, though.

“I would consider that as a conservative move,” added Arun.

“Everything depends on the conditions – and if the conditions are not going to be as friendly as in the first Test, it makes more sense to play five bowlers.”