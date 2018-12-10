England name Test squad to take on West Indies

England have named the same squad that whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0

England have kept faith with the squad that delivered a historic Test whitewash in Sri Lanka, naming the same 16 players that finished that tour for next month’s series against the West Indies.

That means no place for Surrey’s Ollie Pope, who was initially selected for Sri Lanka but left early to get game time with the Lions, and a reprieve for Kent’s Joe Denly.

The uncapped 32-year-old was not required during the 3-0 win but will once again travel as batting cover for the three Tests, ahead of Pope and his overlooked county colleague Jason Roy.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was a late addition in Sri Lanka after an injury to Jonny Bairstow and deservedly takes his place as a first-choice pick after collecting man-of-the-series honours at the first time of asking.

The 15-man one-day squad also has a familiar look as the countdown to next summer’s World Cup continues.

Left-armer David Willey returns and Mark Wood is included ahead of Olly Stone, who made his bow in Sri Lanka.

