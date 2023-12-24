Cricket’s crucial 2024: Counties face grim future unless they show ambition

General view as a spectator looks on during the LV= Insurance County Championship Division 2 match between Worcestershire and Leicestershire at New Road on May 18, 2023 in Worcester

Counties surviving hand-to-mouth face a grim future unless they innovate as the domestic game enters a pivotal year that will shape the sport’s direction for a generation.

Gordon Hollins, the outgoing chief executive at Somerset and a former ECB managing director of county cricket, has told Telegraph Sport counties face very challenging futures unless they can find a new purpose in a changing cricketing world.

In 2024, the domestic game will vote on the future of the Hundred with expanding it from eight to 10 teams and also on accepting private investors – the proposal most likely to gain the 15 votes needed to pass. Another plan for a 19-team, two-division tournament is favoured by some at the ECB but has met opposition from the Test grounds. A two-tier league with promotion and relegation is likely to attract much lower interest from potential investors.

There is an intention to sell equity in the competition to raise much-needed funds with the ECB owning 50 per cent of each franchise and the host clubs the rest. Profits from the sale of the ECB’s equity will be shared across the game. A vote is expected in May.

‘Some counties have lost their relevance’

But it is what happens to the smaller clubs who do not host international cricket and struggle to make ends meet that worries those who want to protect county cricket’s traditional 18-club base. The problem is at what cost? If clubs are draining the game of money and not competing on the field, and so struggling to attract crowds and investment, is it time to question whether there is still a need for 18 counties? Also, if investment does flow in from the Hundred, is there any point in throwing good money after bad?

“My view is that every county must add value to the game and justify their ECB funding if it is to be sustainable and help the sport grow,” said Hollins, who has worked in cricket for more than 15 years. “Some counties have lost their relevance as the game and society has changed. I think what is the point of just existing? It is not easy, most counties are owned by a relatively modest number of members, some of whom want cricket to be like it was.

“The game is in a transformative phase, there is clearly going to be change. It is really important that strong clubs that have real relevance in their communities and inspire their populations through cricket, which is our purpose in Somerset [to inspire the south west], it is important those clubs have a strong future.”

‘It’s important that the south west is involved in the Hundred’

Hollins believes Somerset have a good case to be home to one of the two new franchises, and fears for the club’s future if it is left out if the competition expands, and thus starved of cricket in the August Hundred window.

“I’m encouraged by some of the discussions around the Hundred for the game. It is important for cricket in the south west that we are involved in the top table competition,” he said. “If not then I worry for the future. We have said for sure we would like to be one of the eight or the 10. There are six million people in the south west, all of whom are alienated and don’t support this competition [Hundred].

“Sky, BBC and the ECB have done a great job to make the competition a success but there are still six million people who don’t feel part of it and it is important that is rectified. The top table domestic competition, if the south west doesn’t have a role in it then our ability to inspire people to play cricket is severely limited. We didn’t have a first XI game of cricket here for 43 days from the last championship match on July 27, so right through the school holidays when we are trying to inspire kids.”

Hollins steps down at the end of March and will be replaced by former Somerset opener Jamie Cox, who joins from MCC, where he was head of cricket. Hollins intends to work as a consultant to counties putting to use his experience at Somerset and with the ECB. A new county partnership agreement between the ECB and counties, which provides the framework for funding, is to be negotiated next year.

“Reality is it is really tight [for counties],” Hollins added. “We have older grounds needing investment, less income post Covid, higher cricket inflation with players having alternatives elsewhere and the bigger grounds able to invest more in cricket. Costs have gone up but income has not kept up.

“The easiest thing for us to do is take money out of the cricket budget which is what a number of clubs have done to balance the books. But then your income goes down because you have less membership sales, sponsorship and you find it harder to inspire your region and maintain the club’s relevance in the community.

“The money from the Hundred could be the answer but it is not everything. You can bring in the money from the Hundred and build lots of nice new stands in the country but have nobody sitting in them because that club does not have relevance. I think that is a danger in my opinion.”

