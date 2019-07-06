Cricket 19: As World Cup and Ashes fever arrives, BigAnt's newest cricket game withstands the heat

For a sport distant observers would argue was already too slow, Cricket 19 has launched on a platform of improved realism.

Building on the success of 2017’s Ashes Cricket, BigAnt Studios vowed their newest game would take longer to play.

It seemed a brave call - after all, it was a world of quick-fire gameplay they were introducing this into.

The past 12 months alone saw a certain ECB deem Twenty20 cricket too elongated (see; the Hundred).

But, undeterred, BigAnt vowed to make their Test match mode slower. The initial problem flagged in Ashes Cricket was clear; you could complete a Test match in two days with consummate ease.

And admittedly, I was sceptical of slowing the game down at first too. But after having played several Tests, BigAnt seem to have made it work.

Ashes mode

For instance, my first taste of the game was in an Ashes series. Not one to pick the historical favourites, I opted for the visitors.

Batting first, I had the summer’s pre-determined villain David Warner hit some early boundaries. Two in the opening over, in fact.

“Pah,” I thought. “They haven’t slowed the game down at all.”

Reading this comes with more foreshadowing than I had anticipated at the time. Warner nicked off shortly after as Australia were bowled out for100.

Cricket 19: My first Test did not go to plan

A familiar story of the Aussies in England, no doubt. But this story had a twist.

England were bowled out by Nathan Lyon and company for133 runs, Australia put on 274.

And the hosts were reduced to 4-21 in response, eventually 5-86. So, I won’t lie, I backed myself.

BigAnt insisted the AI would reassess its approach to the game, that it wouldn’t be reckless.

They nailed it. England’s middle-order strength of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes and Moeen Ali slapped some shots around and put on 158 more runsto seal the victory.

OK, so maybe it was a one-off? That proved not to be the case. In the second Test at Lord’s, with England chasing shy of 500 to win, the AI produced a prolonged, grinding effort for the draw.

It failed, but they had a go.

Career mode

From the developers’ previous success with photorealism technology in AO Tennis, gamers can do the same with their career mode character.

And then the fun begins. There are a new range of bowling actions to pick from - including the motion made famous by legend Lasith Malinga.

Needless to say, my avatar chose that action and seemingly so did half of Australia’s club cricketers.

But the game play and adventure as a youngster climbing your way to the top seems well-paced and much improved on the last game.

Three-day games, one-day games and T20 matches are spread out evenly - one round consists of all three formats - meaning you can hone your skills in good time.

As your player meets targets and produces good performances, you can work towards two different types of skill points which allow you to hone your abilities.

And you can feel the impact almost immediately; no longer is my player - ‘the Postman’ - blindly swiping at shots and holing out.

Nathan Lyon bowled Australia to victory in the second Test

Cricket 19's graphics look as great as ever

The game is not without its flaws; a wrong step back on the player creator could see plenty of work erased, while I’ve certainly seen a run-out effected where the player was well within his crease (but his feet were floating).

But the latter glitch has not been duplicated since early patches for the game came out, and on the whole, the game is another step in the right direction.

Several bugs have been corrected from Ashes cricket and there’s an improved feel and realism to the game. Scenario mode adds a third dimension to the game too.

They have somehow done it again; despite ‘slowing down’ Test mode, it retains its fun while probably adding necessary frustrations (I did not enjoy losing that opening Ashes Test).

But all those factors combine to make for a great playing experience and it is certainly one of the more enjoyable sport games available on the console.

Indeed, it’s hard not to get carried away with it, what with the men’s World Cup climax and start of the Women’s Ashes.

Cricket fever is in full swing; Cricket 19 just adds to it.

