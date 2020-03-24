What Is CRH's (ISE:CRG) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, CRH (ISE:CRG) shares are down a considerable 46% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 31% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does CRH Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

CRH's P/E of 9.26 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that CRH has a higher P/E than the average (8.5) P/E for companies in the basic materials industry.

CRH's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's nice to see that CRH grew EPS by a stonking 25% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 21% annually, over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

CRH's Balance Sheet

CRH has net debt equal to 36% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On CRH's P/E Ratio

CRH trades on a P/E ratio of 9.3, which is fairly close to the IE market average of 9.9. Given it has reasonable debt levels, and grew earnings strongly last year, the P/E indicates the market has doubts this growth can be sustained. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about CRH over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 17.1 back then to 9.3 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

