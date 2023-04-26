CRH expects U.S. profit boost but says Europe remains challenging

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Building materials giant CRH expects sales, earnings and margins to rise in the first half after a particularly strong start to the year in the United States, though the European backdrop remains challenging.

CRH, which makes about 75% of its profits in the United States, announced plans in March to buy back shares worth $3 billion, a more than threefold increase on last year after record sales and profit for 2022.

It said on Wednesday that sales in its two main U.S. units - Americas materials solutions and Americas building solutions - were up 10% and 22% respectively year on year in the seasonally quieter first quarter.

It cited robust pricing in materials solutions and both good pricing progress and resilient underlying demand in building solutions, where it is a major player in water, energy and communications infrastructure projects.

"In our Americas segments we expect robust infrastructure demand, good activity in key non-residential segments, continued pricing progress and positive contributions from acquisitions (in the first half)," CRH said in a trading update.

Sales in Europe materials solutions were up a more modest 6% while Europe building solutions revenue fell 1%.

CRH said that a more challenging backdrop in Europe is being driven by continued inflationary pressures and some slowdown in the new-build residential sector.

After recommending moving its primary listing to the U.S. in March, the Dublin-based company said it would seek shareholder approval to do so at an emergency general meeting on June 8.

