CRH Establishes New Venture Capital Unit

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / CRH plc, the global leader in building materials solutions, announces CRH Ventures, its venture capital unit, which will support the development of new technologies and innovative solutions to meet the increasingly complex needs of customers and evolving trends in construction.

With access to a $250 million venturing and innovation fund to invest, CRH Ventures will partner with construction and climate technology companies, operating across the construction value chain.

CRH Ventures will focus on cutting-edge technologies at the core of the construction industry's changing landscape, investing in companies that are: developing the next generation of advanced sustainable building products and accelerating the industry's path to decarbonisation; expanding automation and off-site construction methods to build more efficiently and safely; leveraging digital technologies to build smarter; and increasing market efficiency and optimisation to deliver better value for customers.

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive of CRH, said: "The launch of CRH Ventures demonstrates our continued commitment to investing in new technologies that will shape the built environment of tomorrow. CRH Ventures will serve as a valuable partner to start-ups and entrepreneurs that will benefit from the technical capabilities, knowledge and expertise of a global industry leader, to pilot and scale new technologies and innovations that will enable safer, smarter, and more sustainable construction."

CRH Ventures is actively pursuing investment opportunities, having already partnered with construction and climate technology start-ups in the areas of digitalisation and decarbonisation.

For more information visit www.crhventures.com.

About CRH

CRH (LSE:CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE:CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.73,000 people at c.3,200 operating locations in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and in Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative end-to-end solutions which can be found throughout the built environment in a wide range of construction projects from major public infrastructure to homes and commercial buildings. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com

