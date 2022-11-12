Crews searching water for missing person after vehicle goes into Kentucky River

Crews from Lexington and Madison County are reportedly searching the Kentucky River for a missing person after a vehicle went into the water Friday night.

It happened in the 9000 block of Old Richmond Road at 9:42 p.m., said Lexington Fire Department Major Jessica Bowman. The site is near the Fayette-Madison County line, near the Old Clays Ferry Bridge and Proud Mary BBQ.

Bowman said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

She said search and recovery efforts were suspended just after midnight, but the effort was to resume Saturday.

WKYT reported that the missing person is a woman and that divers have found the vehicle. The station said boats and divers from the Richmond Fire Department, Madison County Fire Department and Lexington Fire Department have responded.