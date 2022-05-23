Crews restore power to more than 360,000 customers as local electricity grids are rebuilt in communities across Ontario; over 226,000 remain without power

Significant progress made the first 24 hours of the fierce storm's aftermath -

TORONTO, May 22, 2022 /CNW/ - In the first 24 hours after destructive thunderstorms passed through the province, Hydro One crews have restored power to more than 360,000 customers, with over 226,000 customers that remain without power. Damage includes at least 800 broken poles, and just as many downed power lines, along with countless trees and large branches causing power outages. In the Ottawa area, four transmission towers were toppled by the storm and Hydro One crews are building a temporary by-pass to restore power.

More than 800 poles and counting were broken during yesterday’s severe thunderstorms (Uxbridge, Ontario) (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)
Hydro One is mobilizing crews from other parts of the province along with employees from other utilities and contractors to descend on the hardest hit areas of central and eastern Ontario to assist with restoration efforts. Restoration efforts are expected to continue for several days before power is restored to all customers.

"Our hearts go out to all of our customers whose homes have sustained significant damage along with those who remain without power," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer. "We continue to remain focused on restoring power to customers as quickly as possible. As crews continue to work through the storm's aftermath, we ask customers and the public to stay away from downed powerlines."

Customers can report their outage by texting 92887 (WATTS), online, through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235. An estimated time of restoration will be assigned to each outage as damage is assessed. Customers can view the current status of their outage here.

It is critical to stay at least 10 metres back from a fallen power line, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235 or report it online or through the company's free outage app.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.comwww.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

