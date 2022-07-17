Crews respond to fire in rural Placer County. Here is the status of evacuation alerts

A fire that sparked Sunday in Placer County prompted evacuation orders as crews battled flames that were burning vegetation and an outbuilding.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit responded to the Riosa Fire about 1 p.m. Sunday, according to social media posts from the unit. Cal Fire NEU reported just the one outbuilding burning in the blaze.

The fire ignited along the 3800 block of Riosa Road, in rural Lincoln, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media.

The Sheriff’s Office announced mandatory evacuations for the Andressen, Rolling Hills and Meadowlark areas about 1:30 p.m. All evacuation orders were lifted by about 2 p.m.