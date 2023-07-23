Crews fighting Rontree Fire. Blaze near Somerset prompting evacuations in El Dorado County

A vegetation fire that sparked Sunday afternoon in rural central El Dorado County threatened multiple buildings and forced the evacuation of several homes, according to Cal Fire.

The Rontree Fire was 10 acres and 10% contained just before 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado unit said.

“Evacuations remain in place for Leap Frog Lane in Somerset,” firefighters said, adding that they had started to release aerial crews that were dispatched to the blaze. The number of structures threatened was not immediately known.

Andrew Scira, a cashier at a nearby convenience store, said planes, helicopters and over a dozen fire trucks had converged on the scene. But, as of about 3:15 p.m., crews had not ordered him to evacuate.

The blaze was about two miles south of Somerset not far from Pioneer Park, an area of ranches and wineries 40 miles east of Sacramento. Smoke was spotted on wildfire cameras at 2 p.m. about two miles west of the Caldor Fire burn scars.