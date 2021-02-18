Crews face repairing almost 100 water main breaks in Fort Worth neighborhoods

Crews scrambled Thursday morning to repair almost 100 water main breaks in Fort Worth, and the pace was not slowing down.

As of 6 a.m., Fort Worth crews still had another 128 calls to verify throughout Fort Worth.

“We’re getting contractors to help out because our crews are working around the clock,” said Mary Gugliuzza. a spokeswoman with the Fort Worth Water and Waste Department on Thursday.

The winter blast that began last week sent temperatures plunging to record lows, causing the water main breaks throughout Texas and North Texas. It was 2 below zero on Tuesday at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

Since Sunday, Fort Worth has had 180 water main breaks with 91 repaired, Gugliuzza said.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, there were 81 confirmed water main breaks in Fort Worth.

“Most of have been the six to eight inch pipelines,” Gugliuzza said.

Fort Worth officials advised residents not to attempt to drive, walk or cycle through the water because there may be a hole that can not be seen.

Residents should expect low or no water pressure near water main breaks. Water running down the street and buckled pavement are signs of a break and Fort Worth officials encouraged residents to report it as quickly as possible.

How long will repairs take? Fort Worth officials say the repairs could take a few hours to a day or more depending on the pipe size, pipe material and pipe depth. Generally, a typical repair takes about six hours.

Fort Worth officials pointed out that before repairs begin, crews must request locations of other buried utilities such as gas, telecommunications and electric. That information could take two hours to gather.

In Fort Worth, residents should report water emergencies at 817-392-4477 seven days week, 24 hours a day including holidays.

Other cities in Tarrant County also are dealing with water main break headaches. In Arlington, there were six water main breaks on Wednesday. Arlington officials said residents should call 911 to report water main breaks there.

In North Richland Hills, there have been two in the last six days — Deville/Catchin and Booth Calloway/Glenview. Call 817-427-6440 to report any water main breaks.