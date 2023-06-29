Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall: Undercard, UK start time, ring walks, TV, price, live stream, prediction, odds

Back at it: Marshall is going for glory once more after losing to Claressa Shields (Action Images via Reuters)

Savannah Marshall returns to a boxing ring this weekend as the Briton looks to dethrone undisputed super-middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

The 32-year-old lost her middleweight title to Claressa Shields in October and is now bidding to become a two-weight world champion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall will meet her American opponent at the AO Arena in Manchester and has vowed to improve on her defeat to Shields.

Like Marshall, the only defeat of Crews-Dezurn’s career came against Shields.

The 35-year-old has eight wins and two knockouts on her record since losing to Shields but has not fought in well over a year now after retaining her titles against Elin Cederroos.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall date, start time, venue and ring walks

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall takes place on Saturday 1 July, 2023 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The card is expected to start at around 7pm BST, with the main event approximately at 10pm GMT. Those timings are expected to change depending on the undercard.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall fight card/undercard in full

Natasha Jones will meet Kandi Wyatt for the vacant IBF welterweight title, while exciting prospect Ben Whittaker gets out again against Vladimir Belujsky.

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall

Zak Chelli vs. Mark Jeffers

Natasha Jonas vs. Kandi Wyatt - for vacant IBF welterweight title

Ben Whittaker vs. Vladimir Belujsky

Callum Simpson vs. Boris Crighton

How to watch Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall

TV channel: In the UK, the fight will be shown on Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Showcase.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will allow subscribers to watch on a live stream.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall prediction

Marshall underperformed against Shields but has the tools to return to the ring with a win. If she can deploy the long jab so missing that night, it’s hard to see a way in which the champion outdoes her.

Marshall to win via unanimous decision.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall weigh-in results

Both fighters will weigh-in on Friday. Check back in for results then!

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall odds

Crews-Dezurn to win via KO: 12/1

Crews-Dezurn to win via decision: 11/2

Marshall to win via KO: 6/1

Marshall to win via decision: 8/15