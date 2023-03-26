Federal aid coming to tornado-wrecked swath of Mississippi

The Canadian Press
·5 min read

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi early Sunday, making federal funding available to the areas hardest hit Friday night by a deadly tornado that ripped through the Mississippi Delta, one of the poorest regions of the U.S.

At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through several towns on its hour-long path. One man was killed in Alabama after his trailer home flipped over several times.

Search and recovery crews resumed the daunting task of digging through the debris of flattened and battered homes, commercial buildings and municipal offices after hundreds of people were displaced, even as the National Weather Service warned of a risk of more severe weather Sunday — including high winds, large hail and possible tornadoes in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

A tornado reportedly touched down early Sunday in Troup County, Georgia, near the Alabama border, according to the Georgia Mutual Aid Group. Affected areas included the county seat of LaGrange, about 67 miles (about 108 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.

"Many buildings damaged, people trapped," the agency said on Facebook. In nearby West Point, roads, including Interstate Highway 85, were blocked by debris. “If you do not have to get on the roads this morning please do not travel.”

Two tigers “briefly escaped” early Sunday from their enclosures at Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain, Georgia, after the park sustained extensive tornado damage, the park announced on its Facebook page. “THE TIGERS ARE SAFE!,” the park added. “Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure.” It added that none of its employees or animals were hurt.

Following Biden’s declaration, federal funding can be used for recovery efforts in Mississippi’s Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties, including temporary housing, home repairs, loans covering uninsured property losses and other individual and business programs, the White House said in a statement.

The twister flattened entire blocks, obliterated houses, ripped a steeple off a church and toppled a municipal water tower.

Jarrod Kunze drove to Rolling Fork from his home in Alabama after hearing about the storm, wanting to volunteer “in whatever capacity I’m needed.” Kunze was among several volunteers working Sunday morning at a staging area, where cases of bottled water and other supplies were being prepared for distribution.

“The town is devastated,” Kunze said. “Everything I can see is in some state of destruction.”

Based on early data, the tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating, the National Weather Service office in Jackson said late Saturday in a tweet. An EF-4 tornado has top wind gusts between 166 mph and 200 mph (265 kph and 320 kph), according to the service. The Jackson office cautioned it was still gathering information on the tornado.

The tornado devastated a swath of the town of Rolling Fork where 2,000 people live, reducing homes to piles of rubble and flipping cars on their sides. Other parts of the Deep South were digging out from damage caused by other suspected twisters. One man died in Morgan County, Alabama, the sheriff’s department there said in a tweet.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a briefing that 25 people were confirmed killed, 55 people were injured and 2,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. High winds, hail and strong storms were expected for parts of Alabama and Georgia on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

“How anybody survived is unknown by me," said Rodney Porter, who lives 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Rolling Fork. When the storm hit Friday night, he immediately drove there to assist. Porter arrived to find “total devastation” and said he smelled natural gas and heard people screaming for help in the dark.

“Houses are gone, houses stacked on top of houses with vehicles on top of that,” he said.

Annette Body, who drove to the hard-hit town of Silver City from nearby Belozi, said she was feeling “blessed” because her own home was not destroyed, but other people lost everything.

“Cried last night, cried this morning,” she said, looking around at flattened homes. “They said you need to take cover, but it happened so fast a lot of people didn’t even get a chance to take cover.”

Storm survivors walked around Saturday, many dazed and in shock, as they broke through thickly clustered debris and fallen trees with chain saws, searching for survivors. Power lines were pinned under decades-old oaks, their roots torn from the ground.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency and vowed to help rebuild as he viewed the damage in the region of wide expanses of cotton, corn and soybean fields and catfish farming ponds. He spoke with Biden, who also held a call with the state’s congressional delegation.

More than a half-dozen shelters were opened in Mississippi to house those who have been displaced.

Preliminary information based on estimates from storm reports and radar data indicate the tornado was on the ground for more than an hour and traversed at least 170 miles (274 kilometers), said Lance Perrilloux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Jackson, Mississippi, office.

“That’s rare — very, very rare,” he said, attributing the long path to widespread atmospheric instability.

Perrilloux said preliminary findings showed the tornado began its path of destruction just southwest of Rolling Fork before continuing northeast toward the rural communities of Midnight and Silver City and onward toward Tchula, Black Hawk and Winona.

The supercell that produced the deadly twister also appeared to produce tornadoes causing damage in northwest and north-central Alabama, said Brian Squitieri, a severe storms forecaster with the weather service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

In Tennessee, a short-lived tornado carrying peak winds of 90 mph damaged several homes and outbuildings in Union County as storms moved through the area late Friday into early Saturday, the National Weather Service reported. One man was injured when a tree fell on a moving vehicle, the weather service said. Damage to some buildings and cars also was reported in Middle Tennessee, media outlets said.

___

Associated Press writers Emily Wagster Pettus in Rolling Fork, Mississippi; Michael Goldberg in Silver City, Mississippi; Jim Salter in O’Fallon, Missouri; and Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed to this report.

Leah Willingham, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 'Fire tourists' urged to keep away as blazes force hundreds from their homes in eastern Spain

    "Fire tourists" have been urged to keep away from blazes raging in eastern Spain after wildfire season arrived earlier than expected. More than 500 firefighters, supported by 20 planes and helicopters, were battling a fire four days after it broke out near the village of Villanueva de Viver in the Valencia region, emergency services said. Police had spotted 14 cyclists near the scene trying to get a closer look, Valencia's regional head of interior affairs Gabrielo Bravo told reporters.

  • In pictures: Mississippi tornado devastates town

    Upside down houses and huge piles of debris are left in the wake of Friday's deadly storm.

  • Mississippi relief effort may face more destruction

    STORY: Disaster relief efforts are pouring into Mississippi and Alabama, grappling with the 170-mile trail of destruction there.And tales of survival that defy the odds are emerging."It destroyed everything."Johnny Carither lives in Silver City, Mississippi, one of the string of towns hit by the rare and powerful tornado on Friday.At least two dozen people have been killed, hundreds of buildings leveled, 26,000 are without power, and weather forecasters say more severe weather -- including the possibility of more tornados - may be coming.CARITHER: "I got in the chair behind that corner there, and my wife and mother-in-law and dogs in the hall there, and I got a big door and put it over that. The glass started flying through this way and I had my back against that door trying to hold it. And then all of a sudden, it turned away from that door and went straight through that-a-way. And then the top flew off. And that's about it. It lasted about 15 minutes."JARRETT BROWN: In some of of these areas, there was no safe spot to go to.Reuters spoke to Jarrett Brown, an army veteran and now volunteer leader for a disaster response organization called Team Rubicon. He was in Selma, Alabama helping recovery efforts and is now in Rolling Fork, believed to be the worst hit town.Many of the residents here are facing an uncertain future now. It has population of 1,900 and, according to census data, about a fifth are below the poverty line.BROWN: "This was a garage, but this one had its roof completely ripped off.""It was 18, 20 seconds. One of the homeowners said they finally woke up, and they looked up, and they thought they were dead. And they were like, 'I don't see the clouds of heaven, and then I looked down, and I didn't see the fires of hell. So, from right there, I knew I wasn't dead.' But it is that quick."President Biden has approved a federal state of emergency declaration for Mississippi, which will provide additional funding and aid to supplement local efforts.

  • Joe Biden declares emergency as deadly tornado flattens town

    US President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Mississippi on Sunday as the region readied itself for more severe weather after a devastating storm.

  • Mississippi tornado survivors describe devastation

    STORY: In Silver City, a town of around 300, resident Johnny Carithers said the twister "totalled everything" as he described how he watched his house get ripped up by the gusts around him while he and his family tried to lock themselves inside for safety. Another resident Katherine Ray said "strange noises" from the wind prompted her to jump into her bathtub, where she prayed for safety and waited out the storm. Over in Rolling Fork, the town hardest hit by the tornado, Ronnia Pope choked back the tears as he told Reuters the devastation was the worst thing he had ever seen. "It is heartbreaking,” he said, mourning the loss of loved ones as well as memories.Both towns are under a state of emergency issued by Governor Tate Reeves, with President Joe Biden offering condolences and pledging full federal support for recovery efforts.But the residents are bracing for more troubles to come, as the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said parts of Mississippi and Alabama could face damaging winds, hail and possible tornados again on Sunday.

  • Campaigners win bid to continue injunction protecting Plymouth trees

    A campaign group has won the latest round in a legal battle with the city council over trees which were cut down in Plymouth.

  • Schenn, Kapanen lead St. Louis Blues' 6-3 rout of Ducks

    Brayden Schenn and Kasperi Kapanen had two goals and an assist apiece in the St. Louis Blues' 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night. Jakub Vrana and Sammy Blais also scored during a three-goal first period in St. Louis' fourth win in five games. The sixth-place Blues are all but certain to miss the playoffs for only the second time since 2011, but they routed the Ducks while scoring at least five goals for the third time in their last six games.

  • Trump rally - live: Marjorie Taylor Greene claims conservatives are ‘beaten spouse’ of the left at Waco event

    Grand jury investigation into Trump’s role in Stormy Daniels hush money payments to continue next week as attorney testifies in Mar-a-Lago papers probe

  • New tornadoes menace Georgia as Biden approves disaster relief for Mississippi

    At least two twisters touched down Sunday morning in Georgia -- both described by the National Weather Service as "large and extremely dangerous" -- as President Joe Biden approved disaster relief for storm-battered Mississippi, where at least 25 people were left dead in the wake of a powerful tornado. Residents of the Macon, Georgia, suburbs of Milledgeville, Linton, Beulah and Underwood were being advised by the weather service to "take cover now." A second tornado was confirmed to have touched down Sunday morning near LaGrange, Georgia, about 65 miles southeast of Atlanta, and was moving east at 40 mph, according to the weather service.

  • Trump Vows to Defeat ‘Demonic Forces’ —by Relentlessly Whining

    ReutersDonald Trump made some big promises to supporters at his rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday, vowing to defeat “demonic forces” in the “final battle” of 2024 and make the country a “free nation again.”But over the course of the next hour and a half, he made clear that the only apparent strategy he has for vanquishing the country’s supposed “demons” is relentlessly complaining about his own troubles.The rally—an attempt to re-energize his supporters, and his own campaign operation after month

  • Shoppers Say This Primer Spray Makes Their Makeup Last “All Day” — and It's 50% Off for Just 24 Hours

    No touch-ups needed.

  • Trump attacks transgender rights at Waco rally saying he will ban ‘disfigurement of our youth’

    Donald Trump also said that he would “keep men out of women’s sports” if re-elected president

  • Mississippi tornado leaves at least 23 dead

    STORY: Over 20 people have been killed and dozens wounded after a tornado and strong thunderstorms ripped across Mississippi late on Friday, according to the state’s emergency management agency, leaving hundreds without shelter. It’s left a trail of damage more than 100 miles long and parts of the state remain under tornado warning.Piles of twisted metal can be seen here in the western Mississippi town of Rolling Fork, which was hardest hit.The state’s emergency management agency said early Saturday morning that at least 23 are dead and four remain missing, and that can expect these numbers to change. The numbers were confirmed by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Twitter, who also said that search and rescue teams were still active.Reeves declared a state of emergency in the affected areas, which he said would remain in effect until "this threat to public safety shall cease to exist."President Joe Biden described the images from Mississippi as "heartbreaking."He said in a statement that he had spoken with Reeves and offered his condolences and full federal support for the recovery.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director Deanne Criswell told CNN that she would be traveling to Mississippi on Sunday to join those already on the ground, adding that the American Red Cross was setting up shelters.At least 24 reports of tornadoes were issued to the National Weather Service on Friday night and into Saturday morning by storm chasers and observers.The reports stretched from the western edge of Mississippi north through the center of the state and into Alabama.

  • If you haven’t been to downtown Olympia lately, you might be surprised at how popular it is

    Downtown is trending in the right direction, and visitors who are filling parking spaces and restaurants have taken notice.

  • Tornadoes deadliest in Mississippi since 2011

    With at least 25 people dead in Mississippi, tornadoes that ravaged parts of the Deep South overnight were the deadliest in the state in more than a decade, according to National Weather Service records. The sheriff's office in Morgan County, Alabama, reported one storm-related death on Saturday, bringing the overall total during overnight storms to at least 26. Records show that 12 people died in Mississippi during Easter storms in April 2020, and 10 died in the state during a tornado event in April 2014.

  • Flood watch issued in Louisville area with a rainy Friday ahead. Here's what to expect

    Keep an umbrella handy, Louisville. Storms are heading our way, with flooding possible as well.

  • Northern Colorado Wakes to Snow as Winter Weather Continues

    Residents in northern Colorado woke to snow-covered trees and roads on Saturday, March 25, as winter weather continued in the region.This footage was captured by Laura Young, who said she recorded it from her home in Fort Collins early Saturday morning.According to the National Weather Service warned of poor visibility in the area due to the weather, adding that “near zero visibility” was reported in Fort Morgan on Saturday morning. Credit: Laura Young via Storyful

  • Drone captures devastating floods in northwest Brazil

    STORY: Heavy rains that began Thursday night (March 23) in Rio Branco, Arce's capital, have left some 60 families homeless, according to local authorities.The city council declared a state of emergency after seven rivers overflowed their banks and set up nine shelters for flood victims.According to local officials, some 36 neighbourhoods in Rio Branco have been affected by the rains.No deaths have yet been reported from the floods.

  • Strongest tornado in L.A. County in 40 years hit 110 mile-per-hour winds

    The National Weather Service said the EF1 tornado in Montebello was the strongest in the county since a tornado struck South-Central in 1983.

  • UPDATE 12-Death toll at 26 after powerful tornado tears across Mississippi

    Rescuers combed through rubble on Saturday after a powerful storm tore across Mississippi late on Friday, killing at least 25 people there and one person in Alabama as it leveled hundreds of buildings and spawned at least one devastating tornado. The tornado stayed on the ground for about an hour and cut a path of destruction some 170 miles (274 km) long, according to Nicholas Price, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi. In Rolling Fork, a town of around 1,900 in western Mississippi that was hit the hardest, homes were reduced to rubble, tree trunks snapped like twigs and cars were tossed aside like toys.