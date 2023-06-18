Crews continue containment of Yuba’s Scott Fire; other Sacramento-area blazes ignite

Small and big fires in Sacramento and surrounding counties continued to be contained by Cal Fire throughout the weekend.

The Scott Fire, at 115 acres in Yuba County, was 87% contained as of the latest update.

It started around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near Fargo Way and Dusty Trail and north of Browns Valley, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations were lifted Saturday.

There has been no word on the fire’s cause.

Cal Fire said it has mitigated threats to structures and power lines, and it is inspecting damage to critical infrastructure.

Firefighters continue to extinguish and remove material, and damage repair is underway, Cal Fire said.

Near Rancho Seco, another fire

A fire Sunday morning adjacent to Rancho Seco Recreation Park on Dry Creek Ranch was contained in roughly 30 minutes due to its light amount of fuel, according to James Hendricks, a volunteer chief with the Herald Fire Protection District.

Hendricks said the first report came in at 10:47 a.m. By about 11:15 a.m., the 30-acre fire was contained. The district was assisted by Cal Fire, Cosumnes Fire Department and the Wilton Fire Protection District.

Cal Fire will investigate its cause, Hendricks said.

El Dorado Hills

The Amador-El Dorado Unit of Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire on Saturday afternoon on Arroyo Vista Way in El Dorado Hills with assistance from the Cameron Park Fire Department, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department and the Rescue Fire Department, according to social media posts.

Roughly an hour after it began, firefighters stopped forward progress of the five-acre fire, according to the department.

People were asked to avoid the area “to allow fire units to work safely and efficiently,” as crews stayed on the scene for several hours, Cal Fire said.