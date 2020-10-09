Crews called to terrace fire in north-west London

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters were attempting to extinguish a blaze in a house on Churchill Road, Willesden, north-west London, in the early hours of Friday.

London Fire Brigade said in a statement it was called to the two-storey terrace at 1.35am, with crews attending from Willesden, North Kensington, West Hampstead, Park Royal and surrounding stations.

Half of the first floor and part of the roof of the house was alight and firefighters had to use cutting tools to gain access to the fire and bring it under control.

London Fire Brigade said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.