Crews battle raging fire that spreads to two Hollywood apartment buildings; woman rescued

Firefighters were battling a "major emergency" structure fire that had done extensive damage to multiple two-story apartment buildings in Hollywood on Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at 5:21 p.m. in the 7700 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Fire officials said the incident was initially reported as two vehicles on fire inside a carport. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had extended into the building's attic. By 6:30 p.m., the blaze had spread to an adjacent apartment building.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Read more: Rolling Hills Estates landslide slows, but broken sewer line prompts more evacuations

A woman who lived on the second floor of the first building was rescued by firefighters and, as of Wednesday evening, was being treated at an area hospital. She was described as being in fair condition, according to the LAFD.

By 6 p.m., the fire had damaged the structural integrity of part of the first building and caused it to partially collapse, according to the Fire Department. The first apartment building has 32 units and measures 18,900 square feet across two stories, according to authorities. The LAFD described the second building as "nearly identical" to the first.

A third apartment building near the two on fire was not damaged as of 7 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted with the response.

This is a developing story.

Sign up for Essential California, your daily guide to news, views and life in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.