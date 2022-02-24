Crews battle large fire at Rancho Los Amigos hospital campus in Downey

A map shows the location of the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey

Firefighters from at least three Los Angeles County agencies are fighting a two-alarm fire at the site of an L.A. County public rehabilitation hospital in Downey.

An operator with the Downey Fire Department said firefighters were called to a commercial fire Wednesday evening in the 12000 block of Erickson Avenue.

The fire broke out in an abandoned building at the site of the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, which was once known as the Los Angeles County Poor Farm, the operator said.

Downey firefighters requested help from the Los Angeles County and Compton fire departments, the operator said.

Jeremy Stafford, a dispatch supervisor with the L.A. County Fire Department, said his agency got the call for assistance at 6:31 p.m. and confirmed the incident was a 2nd-alarm fire.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.