Crewmember for No. 28 Truck Series team injured, transported to hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Billy Rock, a crewmember for the FDNY Racing team and driver Bryan Dauzat, was injured in Friday night’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series opener in a pit-road incident.

Rock, the team’s jackman, was struck by Dauzat’s No. 28 Chevrolet, which was unable to stop in its pit stall because of brake issues. Rock was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center for further evaluation, and NASCAR officials said he was “awake and alert.”

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports reported that Rock suffered a broken shoulder in the incident, according to Jim Rosenblum, the FDNY team’s owner. Rosenblum also told FOX Sports that Rock was later released from the hospital.

Dauzat’s accident happened in a chaotic first few laps in the NextEra Energy 250. Dauzat said he ran over a piece of debris as he followed the No. 87 of veteran Joe Nemechek.

“Going into the turn on the drop of the green, something came off Joe’s truck,” Dauzat said. “Whether it was from his truck or someone else’s truck, I don’t know. I thought I centered it, but it must’ve hit the right-front tire. I don’t know.”

The damage hampered Dauzat’s stopping ability as he brought his truck to the pits. Rock crossed in front of the No. 28 truck’s path, and was upended by the contact. Medical personnel attended to Rock, who was taken off pit road on a stretcher.

“I just lost brakes when I was coming in,” Dauzat said. “… I told him, I said, ‘I have no brakes,’ and he came out in front.”