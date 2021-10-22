Crew Member Killed, Another Injured After Prop Gun Misfires on Alec Baldwin Film ‘Rust’

An accidental shooting on the New Mexico set of the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” has left one crew member dead and another injured.

A 42-year-old woman died Thursday in the incident caused by a prop firearm, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said. A 42-year-old man was also injured and hospitalized.

“According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” the Santa Fe sheriff’s office said in a statement to media. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

A producer for the film said the gun was loaded with blanks and somehow misfired.

“Production has been halted for the time being,” the producer said in a statement to ABC News. “The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority.”

Baldwin stars in “Rust” along with Jensen Ackles of “Supernatural.” Baldwin is co-producing the film under his El Dorado Pictures. Joel Souza is writing and directing. Production began earlier this month at Bonanza Creek Movie Ranch in Sante Fe.

Sheriff deputies responding to a 911 call arrived on set around 2 p.m. MT. The woman was then airlifted by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition, the Santa Fe sheriff’s office said.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. His condition was uncertain.

Alec Baldwin, in full costume, had earlier Thursday posted a photo near the set of “Rust.”