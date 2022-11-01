Crew Digs Through Texas Landfill in Search for Missing 2-Year-Old Girl

Houston Police Department

A search crew of nearly 20 people descended on a Texas landfill on Monday as authorities hunted for a missing toddler last seen more than two weeks ago.

Nadia Lee, 2, was last seen at her father’s Pasadena apartment on Oct. 16. Two days later, her father, Jyron Lee Charles, was arrested and charged with the murder of Nadia’s mother, whom authorities believe he strangled during an argument over how to discipline their kids, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Texas EquuSearch, a Houston-based rescue group, confirmed they had expanded their investigation to the Coastal Plains Recycling and Disposal Facility, a site roughly the size of a football field.

Officials told KHOU11 that it’s possible the crew will need to dig as deep as eight feet.

At the beginning of the search for Nadia, a Houston Police Department sergeant said investigators were conducting a homicide investigation, according to ABC13.

“I don’t think this is going to have a positive outcome we would like to have,” said Tim Miller, Texas EquuSearch’s founder. “One of my biggest fears is there may not be an outcome.”

