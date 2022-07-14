Crest Nicholson Holdings (LON:CRST) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.055

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 13th of October to £0.055. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 6.2%, which is below the industry average.

Crest Nicholson Holdings Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. While Crest Nicholson Holdings is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 177.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could get very high, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

Crest Nicholson Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Crest Nicholson Holdings' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.065 total annually to £0.15. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.7% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Crest Nicholson Holdings' EPS has fallen by approximately 40% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Crest Nicholson Holdings will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Crest Nicholson Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

