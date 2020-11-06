Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Crescent Point Energy Corp.'s (TSE:CPG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The CA$890m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$1.0b and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$3.4b leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Crescent Point Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Crescent Point Energy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of CA$21m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 77%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Crescent Point Energy given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Crescent Point Energy currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Crescent Point Energy's case is 83%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

