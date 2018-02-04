Cremo scores 31 points, Albany beats New Hampshire 83-74

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- Joe Cremo scored a career-high 31 points and Albany pulled away late in the second half to beat New Hampshire 83-74 on Saturday night.

Albany (18-7, 6-4 America East Conference) dropped a three-point decision to New Hampshire (9-15, 5-5) on Jan. 6, and now has won 10 of the last 14 games against the Wildcats.

The games was tied 54-54 when the Great Danes used a 20-10 run for a 74-64 lead with about three minutes left. Cremo scored 11 points and David Nichols made two 3-pointers during the stretch.

Cremo was 8-of-12 shooting and hit 11 of 14 free throws. Nichols added 18 points, Travis Charles had 14 and Greig Stire chipped in 10 for Albany.

Iba Camara had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead New Hampshire, which has lost two straight and three of its last five games. Tanner Leissner added 15 points.