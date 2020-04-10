Creighton's Alexander enters draft, keeps option to return

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander declared for the NBA draft with the option to return to school for his final season of eligibility.

Alexander said Friday he would go through the evaluation process by league executives to determine if he should stay in the June 25 draft or withdrawal by the May 29 deadline. Alexander will be ineligible next season if he hires an agent before that date.

''These past three seasons at Creighton have been filled with unforgettable memories that have allowed me to transform me into the player I am today,'' Alexander said. ''My experience at Creighton has also strengthened me into a resilient individual. I am humbled and excited to see what the future holds in my life and thankful to Creighton University for everything it has done for me.''

Alexander was named to the All-Big East first team after leading Creighton with 16.9 points per game. He also averaged 5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a team-high 1.3 steals.

He shot 40 percent on 3-pointers and is one of two players in program history with 80 or more 3s in consecutive seasons.

If Alexander returns to school, Creighton will have back all of its starters from the team that ranked No. 7 in the final Associated Press poll.

