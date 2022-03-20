About that “there are no upsets in the women’s tourney” storyline …

In one of the biggest upsets in the history of the women’s tournament, 10th-seeded Creighton pulled off a shocker in Sunday’s first game, slaying mighty Caitlin Clark and Iowa, 64-62, on the Hawkeyes’ home floor. Creighton advances to its first Sweet 16 in school history.

Down 62-58, Creighton scored out of a timeout to pull within two, 62-60, with 1:32 to go. At the other end, Iowa missed a look inside, giving Creighton a chance to take the lead. But the Blue Jays missed an open layup.

They made up for it on their next possession though as Lauren Jensen, an Iowa transfer, nailed a 3 with 12 seconds to go to give Creighton a 63-62 lead. Clark missed a layup at the other end, and Creighton hit 1-of-2 free throws before managing to make Iowa miss two good looks inside that would have tied it.

OPINION: Are you not entertained? If not, the problem isn't women's basketball. It's you.

FUN FACTS ABOUT EVERY TOURNEY TEAM: From elephant races to blood shooting lizards

NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKETS: Follow March Madness

Jensen led Creighton with 19 points and seven rebounds, as Creighton hit 10 3s. The Blue Jays owned the boards, outrebounding Iowa 52-37, including 15 offensive boards that they turned into 19 second-chance points.

Clark, a favorite for player of the year honors, finished with 15 points, but shot just 4-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-10 from 3. She also handed out 11 assists and grabbed eight rebounds. Monika Czinano, Iowa’s terrific post player, finished with 27 points on 12-of-20 shooting.

Follow Lindsay Schnell on Twitter @LindsaySchnell

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Creighton shocks No. 2 seed Iowa, advances to first women's Sweet 16