Creighton gets 3rd straight season sweep of St John's 68-63

NEW YORK (AP) -- Marcus Foster had 24 points and eight rebounds, Khyri Thomas added 19 points and seven boards, and Creighton got its third straight season sweep of St. John's with a 68-63 victory on Tuesday night.

Foster hit a pull-up jumper as the shot clock was winding down with 1:41 to go for a seven-point lead. Creighton was forced into a long 3-pointer on its next possession and Bashir Ahmed pulled St. John's within 65-61.

St. John's had to foul three times to put Creighton on the line with 22.2 seconds left and Ronnie Harrell Jr. made 1 of 2 free throws. Justin Simon made a reverse layup at the other end, but Davion Mintz hit two free throws at 13.2 to seal it.

Toby Hegner chipped in 16 points for Creighton (16-5, 6-3 Big East). It was Foster's 11th 20-plus game this season and 35th of his career.

Simon had 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals for St. John's (10-11, 0-9), which has lost seven of those conference games by seven points or fewer. Shamorie Ponds, who leads the team in scoring at 20.7 points per game, was just 3-for-11 shooting and scored seven points.