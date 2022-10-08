Creepy Werewolf By Night Spotted At Avengers Campus At Disney California Adventure
Just hours after Disney Parks announced that M’Buku from Black Panther would soon be make his debut at Disney California Adventure Avengers Campus, another Marvel character made a surprise appearance. Videos of a creepy-looking Werewolf by Night, who just happens to make his Disney+ debut in a Halloween special tonight, began popping up online.
Werewolf By Night in Avengers Campus looks amazing. Wow. pic.twitter.com/U5400PA5U1
More from Deadline
— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 8, 2022
FIRST LOOK: Werewolf by Night has been spotted at #AvengersCampus in Disney California Adventure 👀🐺#Disneyland pic.twitter.com/8rlQXnf0K5
— Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) October 8, 2022
Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly star in the special, shot in the tradition of the classic black-and-white monster movies. It was directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino.
Bernal plays the title character, Jack Russell aka Werewolf by Night, who is capable of transforming into a werewolf while retaining human intellects. Donnelly plays Elsa Bloodstone.
Best of Deadline
John Waters Career In Film Gallery: From ‘Pink Flamingos’, ‘Cry-Baby’, ‘Serial Mom’, ‘Hairspray’ & More
James Bond Movies In Order: Filmography, Bond Women & Iconic Villains
The Royals And Politicians Of 'The Crown' And The Actors Who Play Them — Photo Gallery
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.