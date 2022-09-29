Creepy dentist’s office appears abandoned when woman shows up for appointment: ‘I’m legit worried’

In The Know by Yahoo

A woman claimed that the office was practically a ghost town when she showed up at an Aspen Dental location for an emergency appointment.

Aspen Dental is a large corporate chain of dental practices that faced a class action lawsuit in 2012 for deceiving customers. TikToker @joymaria27043 documented a bizarre incident she experienced with the company.

Watch this living room that hasn't been updated since the '60s get a modern redesign:

She took her daughter, who was in pain, to an early morning emergency appointment. The mom booked the visit the night before using a corporate phone number. But when she and her daughter arrived, they slowly realized the entire office was empty and not safely guarded at all.

The mom showed up at the dentist’s office at 9:20 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. appointment. By 10 a.m., when they couldn’t get a hold of anyone, she decided to try and find someone in the building.

“We showed up, and the lobby is open. Everything is open,” she said.

Every door in the office was open. She was able to walk into different doctor’s offices and even found a creepy pair of shoes. She just couldn’t find a single living soul.

She said they were “yelling and calling for people,” but no one replied.

“I’m legit worried,” he said. “But there’s nothing here.”

They were on hold with the corporate office for 33 minutes at the point of filming but still couldn’t get any answers. A user asked if there was an update. She replied, “Nope. I called the cops to check on them,” but she still hadn’t heard back.

“It’s the Rapture,” a user said.

“Went to an Aspen Dental once. NEVER AGAIN tried to sue me for a surgery I never had took out a loan in my name I never agreed to. I won,” another wrote.

“Aspen dental is the worst,” a person added.

“I used to work for Aspen doesn’t surprise me,” someone replied.

“My mom had a procedure done at Aspen, and they sent her home bleeding out. She needed a blood transfusion,” a TikToker commented.

This Brooklyn home office gets a California-inspired makeover with just $1,000:

Story continues

The post Creepy dentist’s office appears abandoned when woman shows up for appointment: ‘I’m legit worried’ appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

The Dyson Airwrap is finally back in stock at all of your favorite retailers right now

9 stylish and flattering fall jackets under $100 for every occasion

This budget-friendly knife set is great for new cooks and experienced home chefs — and it's 40% off on Amazon

Brooks Marks and 'Growing Up Hip Hop: New York' star Dazyna Drayton on stepping out of their reality TV celeb parents' shadows