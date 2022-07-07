Creepy Amusement Park Set From Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Opening On Universal Studios Tour Day And Date With Film

The actual set for a gold rush-themed amusement park, which is central to Jordan Peele’s new horror film, Nope, will be added permanently as a part of Universal Studios Hollywood’s world-famous Studio Tour. The Jupiter’s Claim set will debut Friday, July 22, in tandem with the theatrical release of Peele’s latest by Universal Pictures and the director’s Monkeypaw Productions.

Jupiter’s Claim, set in the Santa Clarita Valley, is described as “a family-fun theme park” predicated on the white-washed history and aesthetics of the California Gold Rush. Owned and operated with evangelical pride by former child star Ricky “Jupe” Park, Jupiter’s Claim is pivotal location in the film as the characters seek to investigate mysterious, unexplained phenomena, leading them toward increasing danger and terrifying consequences.

The impressive and elaborate Jupiter’s Claim set was created by Production Designer Ruth DeJong, then carefully disassembled post-production and transported to Universal Studios Hollywood where it was meticulously reconstructed on site, complete with original props and details from the film. For more on the set and the movie, check out the ominous web site that’s been created for it.

The Jupiter’s Claim set – which can only be seen on the Studio Tour – marks the first time that a Studio Tour attraction has opened day and date with a movie release — though some commenters on Peele’s tweet announcing the web site seem to have already spotted it on the tour. Universal Studios’ backlot includes iconic movie sets from Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds, the infamous house from Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and Courthouse Square from Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future.

“I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized,” said Peele. “That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of ‘backlot life.’ Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal. It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”

Scott Strobl, EVP and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Peele and bring a piece of his innovative film to Universal Studios Hollywood for our guests to experience. Jordan’s creativity and ingenuity have produced unique, thought-provoking movies, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase his original Jupiter’s Claim set as a permanent centerpiece attraction on the Studio Tour, giving our guests a front row seat to authentic movie-making magic.”

Nope is written, directed and produced by Peele. The film reunites him with Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

The Studio Tour is renowned for taking guests behind-the-scenes of an authentic movie and television production studio. With the exciting addition of the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope, coupled with the progressive roll out of electric Studio Tour trams, a summer of fun is just beginning at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Following the success of Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele signed an exclusive deal with Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group for film and television projects. NBCUniversal has created a vibrant, interconnected brand ecosystem that allows its filmmaking partners to leverage their creative visions through expressions across its broad portfolio, including content throughout the company’s numerous platforms and Symphony campaigns.

The company’s commitment to leveraging its resources to evolve its film and television programming from cultural moments to 365-day evergreen franchises that allow fans to engage through content extensions, branded experiences, irresistible products and games and truly immersive theme park attractions or integrations, resulted in this groundbreaking partnership at Universal Studios Hollywood tied to Nope. On July 22, fans can experience Nope on its opening weekend at Universal CityWalk’s state-of-the-art Universal Cinema, an AMC® Theater, before heading to Universal Studios Hollywood to see the original set from the film. After all, this is the place to see movies, where movies are made.

