Creek that feeds into the Kentucky River flows ‘completely full of white foam’

A white foamy substance flowed for miles down a creek that feeds into the Kentucky River in Anderson County Tuesday night.

The soapy-looking substance found in Bailey Run off Cedar Brook Road mounded up six feet or more in some places and was flowing for two to three miles, Bart Powell, Anderson County’s public safety director, said in a telephone interview.

He said state and local officials were investigating to try to find the source of the sudsy foam, which was reported in the creek by a resident who lives nearby at 6:42 p.m.

“We found the creek completely full of white foam,” Powell said. “We haven’t identified the product yet.”

The Anderson News shared video that showed the white suds flowing down a creek. The newspaper reported that the stream begins near an old industrial park and feeds into the Kentucky River.

Powell said officials had checked some of the industrial areas in Lawrenceburg for a possible spill and still had a few more locations to check, but as of about 10 p.m., nothing had been found.

Lawrenceburg’s water distribution system collects water downstream from where the foam was flowing, but Powell said the city water system had not been affected and the foam had not been sighted near the intake.

He said the foam appeared to be “starting to dissipate.”

“We’re going to work until we find the cause,” he said. “We have a lot of resources tracking it down.”

Powell said he, along with the Kentucky Division of Water, Anderson County Fire Department, Lawrenceburg Department of Fire and Rescue and sanitary sewer workers from the city of Lawrenceburg were all working at the scene.