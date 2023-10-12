Who is Creed, The band that’s taken over the Texas Rangers clubhouse?

Creed fever has taken over the Texas Rangers clubhouse/

For some, that leaves a big question: Who is Creed?

Creed is a quintet formed by Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Brasher, Scott Phillips, and Brian Marshall. The band was started by Stapp and Tremonti who had been high school classmates and friends at Florida State University.

Creed burst onto the scene with their debut album “My Own Prison,” which reached No. 22 on the Billboard 200 charts and was certified platinum six times over by RIAA. The band would go on to release three more albums two of which, “Human Clay,” and “Weathered,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Creed disbanded in 2004 following their album “Weathered,” but would reunite in 2009 and release the album “Full Circle,” the last studio album the band has released. After going on hiatus in 2013 the band has announced they have reunited and will perform on the “Summer of 99,” cruise festival with other popular 90’s bands.