Cree girl who died should never have been taken by Children's Services, Alberta judge finds

·11 min read
A fatality inquiry report has found that four-year-old Serenity should never have been apprehended by Children's Services. (Supplied. - image credit)
A fatality inquiry report has found that four-year-old Serenity should never have been apprehended by Children's Services. (Supplied. - image credit)

The death of a four-year-old Cree girl in 2014 was the result of her being taken away from her mother by Children's Services years earlier, an Alberta judge has found.

The young girl, Serenity, was living with her great aunt and uncle in a kinship care arrangement in Maskwacis, Alta., when she sustained a major head injury on Sept. 18, 2014.

She died in hospital after being taken off life support on Sept. 27, 2014.

When details of her death became public — along with photos of her bruised and emaciated body in hospital — a wave of public outrage prompted several investigations, lawsuits and ultimately reform of provincial child welfare laws.

In 2017, the caregivers were charged with a single count of failing to provide the necessities of life. That charge was withdrawn in 2019 when Crown prosecutors said there was no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.

A public fatality inquiry was held in 2021, overseen by provincial court Judge Renee Cochard.

CBC is not publishing Serenity's surname, or identifying her mother or her caregivers, in order to protect the identities of Serenity's siblings.

More than eight years after Serenity's death, Cochard's 117-page report was published Wednesday.

It concludes that despite numerous investigations, there are still many unanswered questions about what happened.

Still, Cochard points to failings by Children's Services and other agencies and officials that Serenity encountered in her short life.

"What led up to her death started the day she was removed from the care of her mother," Cochard wrote in her report.

Cochard found that Children's Services was on a quest to prevent Serenity's mother from regaining custody of the little girl and her two older half-siblings, who were also placed with the great aunt and uncle.

"The entire system appears to have worked against this goal, despite [the mother] maintaining a strong involvement with her children throughout and making best efforts to meet the demands of Children's Services," the judge said in the report.

Cochard cites the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which found that the apprehension of Indigenous children from their families is  a form of discrimination that is incentivized by state funding.

"As the report found, apprehension is a form of violence against the child and mother," the judge said in her report. "In this case, the result of that violence was Serenity's death."

Cochard makes 20 recommendations to help prevent similar deaths in the future. A list of the recommendations can be found at the end of this story.

In an interview with CBC, Serenity's mother said she thinks the recommendations are good but worries they won't be acted upon.

"I'm glad that child welfare is being outed for their mistakes and their wrongdoings, but it still doesn't change the fact that there was not justice for Serenity," she said.

How did Serenity die?

Cochard found that the cause of Serenity's death was a serious brain injury sustained when she fell from a tire swing in her guardian's yard, and that the death was accidental.

"We will never know exactly what happened on that day except that Serenity was on the swing, fell and hit her head causing massive brain damage," Cochard said.

The finding is difficult for Serenity's mother because the medical examiner who did the autopsy originally reported that while it was possible a fall caused Serenity's injury, the exact circumstances could not be determined.

Cochard was also struck by the evidence that Serenity was severely emaciated at the time of her death, and noted that a specialist who examined the child while she was in hospital wondered if the child's poor condition played a role in the fall.

"Would she have been able to hang on to the swing to avoid falling had she been stronger?" Cochard wrote.

Supplied
Supplied

The final report from the medical examiner wasn't completed until 2016 — the inquiry heard that was because of difficulty in finding a neuropathologist to examine Serenity's brain due to understaffing in Alberta.

Cochard found that the delay in a report being produced caused unnecessary and prolonged stress for the family. According to the inquiry report, medical notes made during Serenity's hospitalization indicated evidence of possible sexual abuse, but during the autopsy the medical examiner determined there were no signs of it.

"This has caused the family a great deal of anxiety and could have easily been avoided if the report had been completed on time," Cochard said. "A preliminary report produced without the neuropathologist's report would have alleviated the family's uncertainty."

Findings about Children's Services

Cochard's report details the actions of the various child welfare workers that Serenity and her mother dealt with over the years, and finds that the "default position" of Children's Services seemed to be to take the children away from their mother.

In-depth reporting from CBC on the details of how Serenity and her siblings ended up in the child welfare system, and how their mother tried to get help when she believed her children were mistreated, can be read here.

Cochard found that an affidavit sworn by Serenity's mother's longtime caseworker Leanne Worthington, made in support of the great aunt and uncle's private guardianship application, was "filled with, at best, misinformation and omissions, at worst, deliberate misleading statements."

The judge found Worthington's case notes painted a picture of Serenity's mother trying hard to follow through on all directions given to her, while receiving nearly no help or support from Children's Services.

Serenity's siblings lived with their mother until they were apprehended in 2010. Serenity was taken in 2011 when she was six months old, after her mother made a report about being a victim of domestic violence.

Cochard found that the reasons for apprehending the children did not meet the high bar that warrants separating a family.

"In this case, I do not find these concerns existed and if they did, they could have been addressed in a manner to ensure the children remained with their mother," the judge wrote.

The judge was critical of how Children's Services workers rushed to place Serenity and her half siblings first in a permanent guardianship, and later a private guardianship placement with the great aunt and uncle, despite objections raised by Serenity's mother and others.

Cochard noted that caseworker supervisor Pamela Orr's testimony left the impression that Children's Services was more concerned with process than with the welfare of the children.

"When asked about that short transition process, Ms. Orr's response was that of a person whose interest was not of the best interests of the child, but the best interests of the adults involved," Cochard said.

During the inquiry Lise LaPlante, who was a caseworker trainee at the time she worked with Serenity's family, defended how Children's Services responded to allegations of neglect and abuse in the kinship home in 2013.

Cochard found that many red flags were missed that should have been better investigated.

"Overall, Ms. LaPlante's testimony left me with the impression that she was trying hard to protect herself and Children's Services from wrongdoing," Cochard said.

Cochard was also critical of many other workers, agencies and figures — including the special investigator who admitted to rushing the investigation of abuse allegations and a doctor who didn't follow up when Serenity was never brought in for follow-up appointments about her weight.

The inquiry report also found that a Children's Services visit supervisor who raised concerns about the children being placed with the great aunt and uncle was fired shortly after, in April 2013.

In October 2013, once the private guardianship order was made, Children's Services closed its files on Serenity and her siblings.

Jurisdiction over the children was transferred to Akamkisipatinaw Ohpikihawasowin Child and Family Services (AKO) — an on-reserve child welfare agency at Maskwacis. It no longer exists.

But Cochard found that neither Children's Services or AKO took steps to ensure that important information about the children was transferred between the two agencies.

Cochard noted that AKO also failed to properly follow up on a report to RCMP about how thin the children had gotten when they were seen wandering alone in West Edmonton Mall by security in June 2014 — just a few months before Serenity's death.

The inquiry also heard about policy and practice changes that Children's Services has made since Serenity's death. Cochard found that while there have been improvements, further work is needed.

Findings about the kinship caregivers

Serenity's great aunt and uncle have previously denied all allegations that there was abuse and neglect in their home.

While giving evidence during the inquiry, the great aunt said they did not have a lawyer and believed they didn't have all the information they needed about Serenity and her siblings before they gained custody of them.

"It is most unfortunate that [the great aunt] believed she was lacking information regarding the children, responsibilities regarding kinship care and obligations of private guardians. All of this could have been easily provided by Children's Services and a lawyer should have been appointed to advise her," Cochard said.

Calls for change

Serenity's mother gave evidence during the inquiry that left Cochard with the impression of an intelligent, concerned parent devoted to her surviving children's well-being.

The mother, now in her 30s, lives in British Columbia. She and her partner have five children.

Michael McArthur/CBC
Michael McArthur/CBC

Cochard found that even though Serenity's mother was struggling as a young person, she had bonded with and cared for her kids when they were apprehended.

"She never lost sight of wanting to get her children back. She could have walked away, but she did not. Children's Services has spent thousands of dollars keeping these children away from their mother," Cochard said.

"Had this money been spent on providing services to [the mother], such as childcare support, a home, proper financial help ... the inquiry's view is that the end result would have been much different."

Serenity's mother said she appreciates that Cochard acknowledged what her family has gone through, but is skeptical that there is a willingness in Alberta to change the system.

"Our younger generation — they aren't going to do better if the system doesn't do better," she said.

Based on her findings, Cochard makes 20 recommendations for changes that she believes could help prevent deaths similar to Serenity's in the future:

  1. Ensure broad supports for Indigenous mothers, and make every effort to keep mothers and children together. If an apprehension takes place, children should be returned to their mother at the earliest possible date.

  2. Medical examiners' reports should be completed in a timely manner, no later than six months.

  3. All permanent guardianship orders should specifically address the issue of access by the biological parents.

  4. Biological parents should be appointed a Legal Aid lawyer as soon as their child is apprehended.

  5. Biological parents and their lawyers should be granted access to all relevant documents related to apprehension and  guardianship.

  6. Home studies for potential guardians must be done no earlier than two months before the application is heard in court.

  7. Home study reports for potential guardians must address information about both biological and foster parents.

  8. When a complaint is made regarding children's care after a permanent guardianship order has been made, it must be fully investigated by a person qualified to investigate abuse and neglect cases. Any investigative reports must be considered as part of a private guardianship application.

  9. A person applying for kinship or private guardianship should have independent legal counsel.

  10. Private guardianship should not be granted if there are outstanding medical or psychological issues until a court is satisfied they have been addressed.

  11. If children in care are moved to a new jurisdiction, Children's Services must notify the new jurisdiction and supply complete case files.

  12. All foster parents and guardians should receive all past medical records of children in their care.

  13. Children should be assessed to see if any supports are required when transitioning between foster and kinship care.

  14. During abuse investigations, the investigator must have access to Children's Services cases files, interview all members of the household and perform a home visit.

  15. Proper transition time should be allowed for children moving from a long-term foster placement to kinship care.

  16. During death review investigations, the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate must interview all persons who were involved with the child, even those who left their position after the child's death.

  17. All employees of Children's Services and delegated First Nations agencies working with children in care should complete the foundations of caregiver support upon commencement of their employment.

  18. The kinship assessment and support for kinship caregiving model should be implemented throughout Alberta.

  19. Children should have a lawyer appointed for them in any application for private guardianship status.

  20. Cochard endorsed the strategies related to child welfare outlined in a 2021 report by the Alberta Joint Working Group on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and  Girls, specifically those that focus on reducing the apprehension of Indigenous children.

The fatality inquiry office has sent requests for responses to the recommendations to Alberta Health Services, Children's Services, the deputy minister of Justice, Legal Aid, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate.

Latest Stories

  • Montreal-area teen punches her way to boxing success

    Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Mathurin, Hield lead hot Pacers past Raptors122-114

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory on Monday. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. Gary Trent Jr. scored 32 points and Pascal Siakam had 26 for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 23. Indiana's bench outscored Toronto's reserves 54-7. The second unit included Mathurin, T

  • Adebayo scores 31, Heat recovers to beat Clippers 110-100

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat recovered from blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Monday night for their second win in a row. Tyler Herro added 23 points and Victor Oladipo had 15 off the bench for the Heat, which has won four of five. They swept the two-game season series for the first time since 2017-18. Paul George had 25 points and seven assists to lead the Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard in dropping th

  • NFL's Damar Hamlin could have suffered rare heart trauma during tackle, doctors say

    It was a scene that shocked players and fans, when 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Monday. Something was very wrong with his heart. Medical personnel reportedly used CPR and a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat, before transferring him to a local hospital, where he remains sedated and in critical condition, fighting for his life. Cardiac specialists say it's too soon to know what went wrong, but a rare type of tr

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

    HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have drop

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at