Cree chief vows to bring change to ensure teen's death 'not in vain'

A year after the death of 16-year-old Neebin Icebound in a ditch in Waswanipi, Que., Chief Irene Neeposh says the community has set up a memorial at the site where Icebound was found and a memorial collage was made to honour her memory. (Submitted by Irene Neeposh - image credit)

A year after the death of 16-year-old Neebin Icebound, Chief Irene Neeposh still keeps a picture of the girl on her desk.

It's a reminder of the teenager's tragic death — a year ago in the Cree community of Waswanipi, Que., — but also of Neeposh's commitment to do more.

"I made a vow that her tragic death would not be in vain," said Neeposh.

Last month, coroner Karine Spénard released a report and found that the teenager died of hypothermia after falling into a ditch.

On the day that Icebound died, police received a call reporting a partially naked woman lying on the ground near an elementary school.

According to the report, on Oct. 9, 2022, the three officers who responded — two from the Quebec provincial police and one from the Cree service — spent only 10 minutes searching for Icebound.

"I find it astonishing that the search did not go on for longer or in a broader manner," wrote Spénard.

She reported that Icebound's death could have been prevented if the search had been more thorough. When the teenager was finally found hours later — about 200 metres away from where police had been looking — she couldn't be revived.

The coroner recommended that the director of the Sûreté du Québec and the director of the Eeyou Eenou police service review what happened that morning.

'She left us with some wisdom,' says chief

Neeposh says it pains her to know that the community of Waswanipi has to deal with the burden of this loss.

"Neebin's mother was out walking around looking for her. She has no vehicle. She's a single mother. She did what she could," said Neeposh.

"For her family, for her friends …. This cannot be an easy thing to have to live with."

She says the community has set up a memorial at the site where Icebound was found and that they are trying to ensure continued mental health support.

Chief Irene Neeposh says she has a lot of questions after speaking with members of her community.

Chief Irene Neeposh says she's disappointed police have not approached her to go over 'lessons learned.' (Marie-Laure Josselin/Radio-Canada)

Story continues

Neeposh stands by the recommendations of the coroner, and says something has to give.

"I sadly know that this does not take away the pain that the family and the friends have to live with. But I do hope that they could find some comfort in knowing that Neebin leaves us with some wisdom," said Neeposh as she began to quietly sob.

"Even at the tender age that she was at, she left us with some wisdom."

No criminal charges laid

In the report, Spénard concluded that Icebound's death was accidental — there were no signs of foul play and it appears Icebound got separated from her friends and took off her own clothes after they became soaked with water. Her friends then tried to tell police what had happened.

The coroner said Quebec's prosecution service decided not to lay criminal charges against the officers.

Neeposh says she is "astounded" and "disappointed" nothing has come from what happened.

The Cree community of Waswanipi is located along the Waswanipi River.

The Cree community of Waswanipi is located along the Waswanipi River. (Marie-Laure Josselin/Radio-Canada)

Police haven't approached chief with 'lessons learned'

Neeposh says police should feel accountability for citizens — especially to communities' most vulnerable.

"There's people in our society, whether it's on reserve or off reserve, Native or non-Native who make choices. For whatever reason, that leaves them in a vulnerable state," said Neeposh.

"And this is where I find public service, including public safety of citizens, is critical. It's so crucial for us to step up to the plate."

In an emailed statement, the office of the police ethics commissioner said it cannot comment on an event that may be the subject of a complaint.

The Sûreté du Québec also declined CBC's request for comment, saying they just recently received the report.

Insp. Randy Kitchen, the senior officer on duty at Eeyou Eenou police headquarters Monday, said he wasn't familiar with details of Spénard's report but that his force takes coroner recommendations seriously and is always looking for ways to improve.

Neeposh says she's disappointed police have not approached her to go over "lessons learned."

"How can we ensure that we prevent such tragedies from happening again within the community?" she asked.

She says the community has launched a campaign, "leave a light on" to encourage parents to check in with their children. Neeposh has also taken it upon herself to meet each new officer who comes in to serve Waswanipi, in an effort to connect.

"In hopes that I could help them see my members as human beings," said Neeposh. "I'm asking them to care with me, for my human beings, my citizens."