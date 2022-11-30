Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
·13 min read
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended October 29, 2022.

Q2 FY23 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $51.4 million, grew by 11% quarter over quarter

  • GAAP gross margin of 54.4% and non-GAAP gross margin of 54.9%

  • GAAP operating expenses of $29.7 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $25.0 million

  • GAAP net loss of $3.4 million and non-GAAP net income of $2.4 million

  • GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.02

  • Ending cash and short-term investment balance of $240.5 million

Management Commentary

Bill Brennan, Credo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In the fiscal quarter ended October 29, 2022, Credo achieved record revenue of $51.4 million, an increase of 94% year over year and 11% compared to the prior quarter. Due to our current solutions in production, near and mid-term opportunities we are deeply engaged in, and longer-term opportunities in emerging markets, we remain highly optimistic about our future prospects. In our fiscal 2023 we continue to expect we will achieve at least $200 million in revenue for the full fiscal year, representing more than 88% growth compared to fiscal 2022.”

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook

  • Revenue is expected to be between $54.0 million to $56.0 million, up 73% year over year at the midpoint

  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 58.7%-60.7% and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 59.0%-61.0%

  • GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $30.2 million to $32.2 million and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $25.0 million to $27.0 million

Conference Call

Credo will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended October 29, 2022. Interested parties may join the conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 by registering online at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1d1f0013511b41ae81b23e6d96eb6728. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. It is recommended that participants register and dial in for the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Credo’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.credosemi.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available via the web at http://investors.credosemi.com/.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, warrant contra revenue, asset impairment charges (if applicable), and the related tax effect adjustment to the provision for income taxes.

Credo uses a full-year non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This full-year non-GAAP tax rate is based on Credo’s annual GAAP income, adjusted to exclude non-GAAP items, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Credo’s non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes, significant changes in Credo’s geographic mix of revenue and expenses, or changes to Credo’s corporate structure.

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Credo believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Credo’s financial condition and results of operations. While Credo uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Credo does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Credo believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Credo’s non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Credo's operating performance and the valuation of Credo. Internally, Credo's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

  • Management’s evaluation of Credo’s operating performance;

  • Management’s establishment of internal operating budgets; and

  • Management’s performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Credo’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Credo’s results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to any statements regarding: launches of new or expansion of existing products or services, technology developments and innovation; our plans, strategies or objectives with respect to future operations; future financial results; expectations regarding the markets and industries in which Credo conducts business; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “can,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “targets” and similar expressions may identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 8, 2022, as well as Credo’s other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Credo’s business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Credo assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dan O’Neil
IR@credosemi.com

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

October
29, 2022

 

July 30,
2022

 

October
31, 2021

 

October
29, 2022

 

October
31, 2021

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

$

44,349

 

 

$

35,263

 

 

$

18,454

 

 

$

79,612

 

 

$

25,717

 

Product engineering services

 

3,750

 

 

 

824

 

 

 

1,355

 

 

 

4,574

 

 

 

2,674

 

IP license

 

2,084

 

 

 

10,380

 

 

 

6,142

 

 

 

12,464

 

 

 

7,172

 

IP license engineering services

 

1,186

 

 

 

 

 

 

476

 

 

 

1,186

 

 

 

1,588

 

Total revenue

 

51,369

 

 

 

46,467

 

 

 

26,427

 

 

 

97,836

 

 

 

37,151

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales revenue

 

22,658

 

 

 

17,525

 

 

 

9,849

 

 

 

40,183

 

 

 

14,206

 

Cost of product engineering services revenue

 

418

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

532

 

 

 

518

 

 

 

1,397

 

Cost of IP license revenue

 

 

 

 

1,179

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,179

 

 

 

 

Cost of IP license engineering services revenue

 

334

 

 

 

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

334

 

 

 

414

 

Total cost of revenue

 

23,410

 

 

 

18,804

 

 

 

10,473

 

 

 

42,214

 

 

 

16,017

 

Gross profit

 

27,959

 

 

 

27,663

 

 

 

15,954

 

 

 

55,622

 

 

 

21,134

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

18,158

 

 

 

16,683

 

 

 

11,800

 

 

 

34,841

 

 

 

21,493

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

11,540

 

 

 

11,198

 

 

 

7,708

 

 

 

22,738

 

 

 

14,825

 

Total operating expenses

 

29,698

 

 

 

27,881

 

 

 

19,508

 

 

 

57,579

 

 

 

36,318

 

Operating loss

 

(1,739

)

 

 

(218

)

 

 

(3,554

)

 

 

(1,957

)

 

 

(15,184

)

Other expense, net

 

(692

)

 

 

(220

)

 

 

55

 

 

 

(912

)

 

 

10

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(2,431

)

 

 

(438

)

 

 

(3,499

)

 

 

(2,869

)

 

 

(15,174

)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

929

 

 

 

(365

)

 

 

601

 

 

 

564

 

 

 

1,503

 

Net loss

$

(3,360

)

 

$

(73

)

 

$

(4,100

)

 

$

(3,433

)

 

$

(16,677

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.02

)

 

$

 

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.24

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

146,012

 

 

 

145,077

 

 

 

69,094

 

 

 

145,545

 

 

 

68,751

 

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

 

October 29, 2022

 

April 30, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

190,542

 

 

$

259,322

 

Short-term investments

 

 

50,000

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

51,768

 

 

 

29,524

 

Inventories

 

 

47,829

 

 

 

27,337

 

Contract assets

 

 

6,434

 

 

 

10,071

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

3,234

 

 

 

5,923

 

Total current assets

 

 

349,807

 

 

 

332,177

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

40,664

 

 

 

21,844

 

Right of use assets

 

 

16,132

 

 

 

16,954

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

7,429

 

 

 

4,714

 

Total assets

 

$

414,032

 

 

$

375,689

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

23,273

 

 

$

8,487

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

 

5,373

 

 

 

4,713

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

19,447

 

 

 

12,063

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

1,389

 

 

 

1,234

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

49,482

 

 

 

26,497

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

 

14,081

 

 

 

14,809

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

6,365

 

 

 

220

 

Total liabilities

 

 

69,928

 

 

 

41,526

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares

 

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

438,352

 

 

 

424,562

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

(393

)

 

 

23

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(93,862

)

 

 

(90,429

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

344,104

 

 

 

334,163

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

414,032

 

 

$

375,689

 

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

October
29, 2022

 

July 30,
2022

 

October
31, 2021

 

October
29, 2022

 

October
31, 2021

GAAP gross profit

$

27,959

 

 

$

27,663

 

 

$

15,954

 

 

$

55,622

 

 

$

21,134

 

Reconciling items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warrant contra revenue

 

247

 

 

 

388

 

 

 

 

 

 

635

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

149

 

 

 

304

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

453

 

 

 

134

 

Total reconciling items:

 

396

 

 

 

692

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

1,088

 

 

 

134

 

Non-GAAP gross profit (A)

$

28,355

 

 

$

28,355

 

 

$

16,001

 

 

$

56,710

 

 

$

21,268

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

54.4

%

 

 

59.5

%

 

 

60.4

%

 

 

56.9

%

 

 

56.9

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

54.9

%

 

 

60.5

%

 

 

60.5

%

 

 

57.6

%

 

 

57.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP operating expenses

$

29,698

 

 

$

27,881

 

 

$

19,508

 

 

$

57,579

 

 

$

36,318

 

Reconciling item:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

(4,742

)

 

 

(5,242

)

 

 

(1,260

)

 

 

(9,984

)

 

 

(2,248

)

Total reconciling items:

 

(4,742

)

 

 

(5,242

)

 

 

(1,260

)

 

 

(9,984

)

 

 

(2,248

)

Total Non-GAAP operating expenses (B)

$

24,956

 

 

$

22,639

 

 

$

18,248

 

 

$

47,595

 

 

$

34,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating loss

$

(1,739

)

 

$

(218

)

 

$

(3,554

)

 

$

(1,957

)

 

$

(5,184

)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (A-B)

$

3,399

 

 

$

5,716

 

 

$

(2,247

)

 

$

9,115

 

 

$

(12,802

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating loss margin

(3.4

)%

 

(0.5

)%

 

(13.4

)%

 

(2.0

)%

 

(40.9

)%

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin

 

6.6

%

 

 

12.3

%

 

(8.5

)%

 

 

9.3

%

 

(34.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

$

(3,360

)

 

$

(73

)

 

$

(4,100

)

 

$

(3,433

)

 

$

(16,677

)

Reconciling items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warrant contra revenue

 

247

 

 

 

388

 

 

 

 

 

 

635

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

4,891

 

 

 

5,546

 

 

 

1,307

 

 

 

10,437

 

 

 

2,382

 

Pre-tax total reconciling items

 

5,138

 

 

 

5,934

 

 

 

1,307

 

 

 

11,072

 

 

 

2,382

 

Other income tax effects and adjustments

 

644

 

 

 

(424

)

 

 

(521

)

 

 

220

 

 

 

(1,138

)

Non-GAAP net income/(loss)

$

2,422

 

 

$

5,437

 

 

$

(3,314

)

 

$

7,859

 

 

$

(15,433

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted average shares - basic

 

146,012

 

 

 

145,077

 

 

 

69,094

 

 

 

145,545

 

 

 

68,751

 

GAAP weighted average shares - diluted

 

146,012

 

 

 

145,077

 

 

 

69,094

 

 

 

145,545

 

 

 

68,751

 

Non-GAAP adjustment

 

12,789

 

 

 

13,256

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,073

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP weighted average shares - diluted

 

158,801

 

 

 

158,333

 

 

 

69,094

 

 

 

158,617

 

 

 

68,751

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net loss per share

$

(0.02

)

 

$

 

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.24

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.22

)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates
(In millions, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended
January 28, 2023

 

 

Low

 

High

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

58.7

%

 

 

60.7

%

Reconciling items:

 

 

 

 

Warrant contra revenue

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

0.2

%

Share-based compensation

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.1

%

Total reconciling items:

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.3

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

59.0

%

 

 

61.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP operating expenses

 

$

30.2

 

 

$

32.2

 

Reconciling item:

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

5.2

 

 

 

5.2

 

Total reconciling items:

 

 

5.2

 

 

 

5.2

 

Total Non-GAAP operating expenses

 

$

25.0

 

 

$

27.0

 


Latest Stories

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Lions earn respect with close call against powerful Bills

    DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions may have earned more acclaim nationally in a loss than they did during their three-game winning streak this month. They stood toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s elite teams, the Buffalo Bills, during their annual Thanksgiving Day game before succumbing 28-25 on Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker said this isn’t the same old Lions, perennial laughingstocks that haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. “We’re going t

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Robertson, Morrissey, Sorokin named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Robertson had a league-leading six goals and added two assists over four contests last week to increase his points streak to 15 games (16 goals, 12 assists). The 23-year-old led the league with 18 goals ahead of Monday night's games, and his 35 points were one behind scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmont

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Ekeler just got into the end zone for the TD that moved the Chargers within one, capping a seven-play, 38-yard drive that lasted 1:33. The ball hit the pylon as he dived toward the corner. That set up a bold call by coach Brandon Staley, who opted for the winni

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u