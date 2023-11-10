Creditor asks landlord SBB for immediate repayment of loan

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish property group SBB said one of its creditors has requested it immediately repay a bond after claiming it was in breach of a debt term, an allegation it said it rejected.

The group did not identify the bond holder, but a person familiar with the case told Reuters the request came from U.S. hedge fund Fir Tree Partners.

Fir Tree Partners did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment sent outside of the fund's office hours.

In its statement late on Thursday, SBB said the 46 million euro ($49 million) holdings correspond to 1% of its total bond loans as of June 30, and are in its bonds maturing in 2028 and 2029.

The group said it "firmly rejects that it is in breach of the EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) consolidated covenant ratio and as such considers that the acceleration notice received from this Eurobond holder is ineffective".

"SBB will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its interests and those of its stakeholders and has for some time engaged experienced legal and financial advisors," it said.

Shares in SBB were down 5% in mid-morning trade, taking a year-to-date fall to 80%. Most SBB bonds traded down on Friday, with prices on several falling more than 1 point.

SBB is at the epicentre of a property crash that threatens to engulf the Swedish economy, having racked up vast debt by buying public property, including social housing, government offices, schools and hospitals.

The company is exploring the sale of a controlling stake in its residential arm as it overhauls its business to meet debt deadlines next year.

"I would give a low probability that these claims by the bondholders will be successful, i.e., that SBB will have to repay the requested amount," Carlsquare analyst Bertil Nilsson said.

($1 = 0.9373 euros)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes; Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam; Writing by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Jan Harvey)