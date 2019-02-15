'All credit to Vafaei', says Selby after defeat

Mark Selby lost to Hossein Vafaei in the Welsh Open

Mark Selby was gracious in defeat as he fell to a narrow 4-3 loss against Hossein Vafaei in the Welsh Open.

The Iranian prevailed to reach the quarter-finals, lining up against Scott Donaldson for a place in the last four.

And Leicester potter Selby was quick to praise Vafaei, who he has backed to make it to the top of the sport.

“He’s not been in that situation many times, for him to clear with the composure he did to get to a quarter-final, he’s obviously showed he’s got what it takes to get to the top,” said Selby.

“I’ve always rated him. He’s doing well to climb up the rankings with the minimum amount of tournaments he’s playing.

“All credit to him in the end.”

